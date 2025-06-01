  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Close shave Close shave Close shave

      Shaver 500 Series Electric Compact Shaver

      S591/05

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      even on the go

      • Close shave, even on the go
      • Efficiency in all directions
      • Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave
      • Compact design
      • Powerful, yet quiet
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Travel Shavers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Shaver 500 Series
      - {discount-value}

      Shaver 500 Series

      Electric Compact Shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      Close shave

      Philips 500 series with its compact design is made to give you a close shave, even on the go. With our portable shaver, you will look and feel at your best anytime, anywhere.
      Close shave, even on the go

      Close shave, even on the go

      Our unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root without cutting skin for a close shave.

      Efficiency in all directions

      Our 360° rotating SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 3,000,000 cutting motions per minute they ensure a fast shave anytime, anywhere.

      Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave

      Designed to minimize skin irritation, the 3D Floating Heads float in three directions for ideal skin contact, ensuring a comfortable shave.

      Compact design

      The shaver's compact size combined with a sleek and trendy look ensure you stand out in style, wherever you go.

      Powerful, yet quiet

      A strong and powerful magnetic motor allows you to shave even thick beards, for a smooth and close shave even on the go.

      Anti-corrosion steel respects the skin

      Our shaver's blades are made from European hypoallergenic steel that resists corrosion, is skin-friendly and prevents the blades from impurities.

      A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Whether you prefer a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, our shaver adapts to your needs. With IPX7 water-resistance, it allows for effortless cleaning under running water.

      Powerful Li-ion battery

      Experience the convenience of a powerful Li-ion battery with up to 40min shaving runtime on a single 1-hour charge. Need a fast shave? Just plug in for 5 minutes and get enough power for a full shave.

      Travel case to store and protect your shaver

      Ensure your shaver stays safe wherever you go. Designed with a fashionable edge, this travel case it's more than just a protective item.

      Travel with peace of mind

      The magnetic cap keeps the shaving head clean, while the travel lock prevents the shaver from switching on by accident, allowing you to enjoy your journey without any worry.

      Built to last

      Our Philips shavers are crafted with precision and durability in mind, ensuring long-lasting performance. Our shavers undergo rigorous testing to ensure consistent and durable performance. Enjoy a shaver that stands the test of time.

      Convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Travel and storage
        Travel Pouch

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        5 V
        Run time
        40 minutes

      • Design

        Color
        Metallic Black
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH71
        Warranty
        2 years

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • SteelPrecision blades
        • Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        3D Floating Heads

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Battery level indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        Fully washable

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.