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    • Close shave, advanced skin protection Close shave, advanced skin protection Close shave, advanced skin protection
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      Shaver series 7000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

      S7783/50

      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3-day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection.

      See all benefits

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      Suggested retail price: $329.00

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      Shaver series 7000
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      Shaver series 7000

      Wet & Dry electric shaver

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      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • Protective SkinGlide coating
      • SteelPrecision blades
      • Motion Control sensor
      • 360-D Flexing heads
      A shaver that reduces friction to minimize irritation

      A shaver that reduces friction to minimize irritation

      A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2.000 micro-tech beads per square millimetre, it reduces friction on skin by 25%*, to minimize irritation.

      More cutting performance in every stroke

      More cutting performance in every stroke

      Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.

      Guides you to an improved shaving technique

      Guides you to an improved shaving technique

      An electric shaver motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.

      Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

      Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

      Pair your Philips electric shaver to the GroomTribe app and prepare to master your technique. Just track your progress and personalize your routine to achieve a shave that's both close and kind.

      A shaver with the power to tame beards

      A shaver with the power to tame beards

      The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Follows the contours of your face

      Follows the contours of your face

      Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      Guides hair into the optimal cutting position

      Guides hair into the optimal cutting position

      This new shape precision shaver is enhanced with hair guiding channels for optimal cutting and skin comfort.

      Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

      Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

      10x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.

      60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

      60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

      A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug it in for instant and continuous power. 

      The electric shaver with an Eco passport

      The electric shaver with an Eco passport

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. With shaving blades produced using 100% renewable electricity and packaging made with recyclable materials, all shavers come with an Eco passport.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      Fully charged in one hour

      Fully charge your Philips shaver in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • SmartClick attachment

        Fits product type
        RQ585/51 DOES NOT fit angular head type

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Quick Clean Pod
        • 1 cartridge included
        • Yes
        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Travel and storage
        Travel case

      • Software

        Software update
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase
        App
        • GroomTribe
        • Connects via Bluetooth®
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android™ devices

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        0.04  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Color
        Ink Black
        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Shaving heads
        Angular

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head SH71
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        SteelPrecision blades
        Contour following
        360-D Flexing heads
        SkinIQ technology
        • Motion Control sensor
        • Protective SkinGlide coating
        • Power Adapt sensor

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Display
        • Motion control indicator
        • LED display
        • Battery level indicator
        • Travel lock
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use

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      • compared to non-coated material
      • * Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
      • * * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019.
      • * * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

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