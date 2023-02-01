  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Shaver series 7000

    Wet & Dry electric shaver

    S7886/50
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Close shave, advanced skin protection Close shave, advanced skin protection Close shave, advanced skin protection
      Shaver series 7000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

      S7886/50
      Overall Rating / 5

      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3-day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection.

      Shaver series 7000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3-day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection. See all benefits

      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3-day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection. See all benefits

      Shaver series 7000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

      Close shave, advanced skin protection

      The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3-day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection. See all benefits

        Shaver series 7000

        Shaver series 7000

        Wet & Dry electric shaver

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Close shave, advanced skin protection

        with SkinIQ Technology

        • Nano SkinGlide Coating
        • SteelPrecision blades
        • Motion Control sensor
        • 360-D Flexing heads
        • 7 years motor&battery lifetime
        Reduces friction on skin to minimize irritation

        Reduces friction on skin to minimize irritation

        A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250.000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%***, to minimize irritation.

        Powerful performance in every pass

        Powerful performance in every pass

        With up to 90.000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

        Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

        Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

        Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes****.

        Enhanced shaving experience with app

        Enhanced shaving experience with app

        Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips GroomTribe app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalize your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 250 times per second. The technology dynamically auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        Adjusts to your facial contour for optimal skin contact

        Adjusts to your facial contour for optimal skin contact

        Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

        Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

        Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

        The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

        Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

        Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

        Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10x more effective than cleaning with water**. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a mustache and trim sideburns.

        Convenient charging

        Convenient charging

        At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

        Shaver comes with Eco passport

        Shaver comes with Eco passport

        Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          5 V
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5 min quick charge
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Battery type
          Li-ion
          Stand-by power
          0.04  W
          Max power consumption
          9  W

        • Design

          Handle
          Rubber grip
          Color
          Ink Black
          Shaving heads
          Angular

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          USB-A (Adapter not included)
          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable
          Display
          • LED display
          • Battery level indicator
          • Motion control indicator
          • Travel lock

        • Accessories

          Quick Clean Pod
          • Yes
          • 1 cartridge included
          Integrated pop-up trimmer
          Yes
          Travel and storage
          Travel case

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          SteelPrecision blades
          Contour following
          360-D Flexing heads
          SkinIQ technology
          • Nano SkinGlide Coating
          • Motion Control sensor
          • Power Adapt sensor

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head SH71
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

        • Software

          App
          • GroomTribe
          • Connects via Bluetooth®
          Smartphone compatibility
          iPhone and Android™ devices

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

              • compared to non-coated material
              • *Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
              • **Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019
              • ***comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

