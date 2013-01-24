Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Close shave, even on sensitive skin
The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance - co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Close shave, even on sensitive skin
The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance - co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different. See all benefits
Close shave, even on sensitive skin
The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance - co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Close shave, even on sensitive skin
The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance - co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different. See all benefits