    Portable Speaker System

    SBA160/10
    Powerful stereo sound stage
      Portable Speaker System

      SBA160/10
      Powerful stereo sound stage

      Enjoy powerful and wide stereo sound from your Nokia phone with 2.5mm plug. These speakers pack a lot of punch with a highly efficient, interference free digital amplifier and come with an integrated phone cradle.

        Powerful stereo sound stage

        for your Nokia phone

        Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment anytime

        Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment anytime

        The durable, lightweight material and design mean you can carry the speakers with you wherever you go.

        Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

        Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

        The options of battery and AC power allow the most flexiblity with your sound system. You can carry them and enjoyment music anywhere you go.

        Bass pipe emphasizes low tones for a clear, realistic sound

        Thanks to an acoustically-tuned air channel that turbo-charges the bass notes, you enjoy fantastic realism and a truly involved listening experience.

        Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

        Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

        Powerful speaker drivers for ultra realistic sound

        Powerful speaker drivers produce ultra realistic sound, totally immersing you in the game.

        Wide stereo sound stage when speakers placed apart.

        These portable speakers create a natural stereo sound stage when they are a placed apart, this gives the impression that each musical instrument occupies a different physical space. The effect is more realistic and more enjoyable.

        Integrated FM Antenna

        For your phones FM radio to work properly it usually needs an external antenna. This Philips product includes an FM antenna so you get quality sound from your phones built-in radio.

        Works with your phone and MP3 players

        Enjoy music from your mobile phone or your MP3 player! Connect your speaker to your mobile phone or MP3 player with the included adapter.

        Made for Nokia XpressMusic

        This product has been designed for use with Nokia XpressMusic phones. Extensive testing with these phones make sure you will get the best out of your phone in combination with this Philips product.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          150 - 20000  Hz
          Impedance
          8 Ohm
          RMS Power rating
          2 x 0.6 W

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          2.5mm Nokia connector. Adapter for 3.5mm audio sources included.

        • Convenience

          Operating time
          up to 25 hours

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          Yes
          Phone holder
          Cradle for Nokia 5200 / 5300 XpressMusic, Universal cradle for other Nokia phones and MP3 players included.

        • Power

          Battery type
          • AAA
          • LR03
          Adaptor type
          6V 500mA
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          4

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 38369 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Depth
          11.5  cm
          Width
          21.8  cm
          Height
          22.3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.889  kg
          Nett weight
          0.654  kg
          Tare weight
          0.235  kg

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 38371 8
          Number of consumer packagings
          2
          Height
          20.3  cm
          Width
          22.6  cm
          Length
          24.2  cm
          Gross weight
          1.956  kg
          Nett weight
          1.308  kg
          Tare weight
          0.648  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 38370 1
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Height
          22.3  cm
          Width
          25.7  cm
          Length
          69.6  cm
          Gross weight
          5.996  kg
          Nett weight
          3.924  kg
          Tare weight
          2.072  kg

