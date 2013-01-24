Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Powerful stereo sound stage
The slim mono-body of the SBA290 portable speaker system slips easily into your pocket or bag. Share the powerful and realistic stereo sound stage with friends wherever you are, and experience amazing rich bass quality even at low volume.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful stereo sound stage
The slim mono-body of the SBA290 portable speaker system slips easily into your pocket or bag. Share the powerful and realistic stereo sound stage with friends wherever you are, and experience amazing rich bass quality even at low volume.
Powerful stereo sound stage
The slim mono-body of the SBA290 portable speaker system slips easily into your pocket or bag. Share the powerful and realistic stereo sound stage with friends wherever you are, and experience amazing rich bass quality even at low volume.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful stereo sound stage
The slim mono-body of the SBA290 portable speaker system slips easily into your pocket or bag. Share the powerful and realistic stereo sound stage with friends wherever you are, and experience amazing rich bass quality even at low volume.
Portable Speaker System
Philips shop price
Total:
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
Look after your speaker and stop the cable getting tangled by storing it in this handy soft pouch when not in use.
Enjoy dynamic sound and powerful bass performance from your ShoqBox with XSL Acoustics. Impressive sound is produced by combining bright, brisk treble and mid range sound with elastic, powerful bass. Innovative use of high-tech materials like titanium cone and neodymium magnet deliver sound output that's nearly double the power of a traditional speaker driver of the same size. Precise tuning between the speaker driver, the small acoustic architecture and the circuitry ensures superbly dynamic sound and optimizes bass performance from the smallest sound enclosure.
Incredible Surround™ widens the sound stage, giving you the impression of having extra speakers all around you.
Universal use with all portable entertainment equipment. Simply connect using the 3.5mm plug.
Super slim and lightweight you'll hardly notice it's with you. Pop it in your pocket or bag and take it anywhere. Ultimate portability.
With it's unique design, cable storage is no longer an issues. Simply pack and go.
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Power
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton