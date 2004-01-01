Other items in the box
- Item-pouch
Powerful stereo sound stage
Enjoy the powerful and wide sound stage of the SBD6000. The speakers and dock for iPod easily slip into your bag so that you can enjoy your music with friends wherever you are and experience amazing rich bass even at low volume.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Speaker Dock
Total:
recurring payment
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
Look after your speaker and stop the cable getting tangled by storing it in this handy soft pouch when not in use.
The options of battery and AC power allow the most flexiblity with your sound system. You can carry them and enjoyment music anywhere you go.
The docking station provides convenient, tailor-made storage for your receiver when not in use, and on some models, it even takes care of battery charging.
The durable, lightweight material and design mean you can carry the speakers with you wherever you go.
Enjoy dynamic sound and powerful bass performance from your ShoqBox with XSL Acoustics. Impressive sound is produced by combining bright, brisk treble and mid range sound with elastic, powerful bass. Innovative use of high-tech materials like titanium cone and neodymium magnet deliver sound output that's nearly double the power of a traditional speaker driver of the same size. Precise tuning between the speaker driver, the small acoustic architecture and the circuitry ensures superbly dynamic sound and optimizes bass performance from the smallest sound enclosure.
With it's unique design, cable storage is no longer an issues. Simply pack and go.
Simply unplug the cable from the dock station and wind it around the base of each speaker. You can carry them around and store them neatly without any cable tangle.
These portable speakers create an extra wide stereo soundstage when they are a placed apart, so that each musical instrument appears to occupy a different physical space. The sound is more 3-dimensional and realistic.
The metal speaker grill allows soundwaves to pass through without any loss, while protecting the speaker driver elements.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Inner Carton
Power
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
