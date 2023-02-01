  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Enjoy 12 months of hair -free smooth skin*
      Lumea IPL 7000 Series IPL Hair removal device

      SC1994/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      1 award

      Enjoy 12 months of hair -free smooth skin*

      Get hair-free smooth skin with our Lumea IPL 7000 Series. Treatments are gentle and effective with attachments for each body area.

      Lumea IPL 7000 Series IPL Hair removal device

      Enjoy 12 months of hair -free smooth skin*

      Up to 92% hair reduction in just 3 fortnightly treatments

      • 5 manual intensity settings
      • 1 attachment: body
      • Lumea IPL App
      • Corded use
      Treat only 2x a month for fast results

      Treat only 2x a month for fast results

      Every 2 weeks to get started — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 15 minutes.

      Skin Tone Sensor and 5 intensity settings

      Skin Tone Sensor and 5 intensity settings

      Choose from 5 intensity settings for a comfortable experience. The Skin Tone Sensor prevents you from treating areas of your skin that are too dark for IPL treatment.

      Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

      Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

      Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.

      1 attachment for body

      1 attachment for body

      The body attachment can be used for gentle and effective treatment. The wide treatment window is perfect for quickly treating larger body areas like legs, arms and stomach.

      Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

      Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

      As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.

      Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

      Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

      Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

      Suitable for a wide range of skin tones and hair colors

      Suitable for a wide range of skin tones and hair colors

      IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to medium brown (I-IV).

      Technical Specifications

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated safety system
        Prevents unintentional flashing

      • Application mode

        Slide and Flash
        For easy motion application
        Stamp and Flash
        For treatment on small areas
        Corded / cordless use
        Corded

      • Technical specifications

        High performance lamp
        Built to last, 250,000 flashes, equivalent to 20 years of lamp lifetime**
        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty + 1 extra year of warranty upon product registration within 90 days

      • Items included

        Instructions for use
        User manual
        Storage
        Pouch
        Adapter
        24V / 1500mA

      • Application time

        Lower leg
        15 min
        Underarms
        2,5 min
        Bikini line
        4 min
        Face areas
        2 min

      • Technical specs. attachments

        Body attachment
        • Window size: 4.0 cm2
        • Treatment for body: legs, arms, stomach and underarms

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • IPL Hair Removal Series 7000 device
      • Body attachment
      • Lumea IPL app
      • Pouch

      • Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs
      • * When following treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary.

