2 year warranty
Discontinued
Prevent hair regrowth
Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face as well as body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.
For use on body, face
15 minutes to treat lower legs
Lifetime <gt/>100.000 light pulses
Cordless design
Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth every day.
Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.
Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 women.
Awards
4.2
of 5
156
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Matrix199
25/08/2013
Australia
Brilliant
Works better than any salon. Worked first time u used it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision Plus SC2003/11 IPL hair removal system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision Plus SC2003/11 IPL hair removal system
spacehopqueen
28/02/2015
United Kingdom
Bye bye stubble rash
As a quite hairy dark haired and pale skinned woman I have suffered for decades with stubble rash and ingrown hairs. My bikini line was always bumpy and red and due to daily shaving my armpits were always itchy. I gave up using an epilator because it was do painful and left me with masses of ingrown hairs. For my 50th burthday last year I treated myself to the Lumea. By the time I went on holiday 4 months later I was pretty much hair-free and completely bump-free. I felt fantasic in a bikini with my now smooth thighs. I noticed results after the frst couple of uses and now use the Lumea about once a month. I never have to shave my armpits in between but maybe still need to shave a few hairs ffom my legs but they are much less coarse then before. I use the Lumea on the highest setting without discomfort. Occasionally, in more sensitive areas, I experience the slight sting described in other reviews hut this is bearable compared to the pain of epilation - and I certainly wouldn't have used my epilator in all of the sensitive areas where I now use the Lumea. This product has definitely changed my life and I wish it had been around when I was younger.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision Plus SC2003/11 IPL hair removal system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision Plus SC2003/11 IPL hair removal system
Joanne
27/04/2014
United Kingdom
The best product I have ever bought
Finally no more bikini rash - in growing hairs or that horrible unsexy hairy feeling. Brilliant elsewhere too - I have very strong, thick and fast growing hair - I now shave every couple of weeks - as opposed to daily and that's only because I run and have bare legs. Simply brilliant.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision Plus SC2003/11 IPL hair removal system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision Plus SC2003/11 IPL hair removal system