    Lumea Precision IPL hair removal system

    SC2006/11
    The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
      Lumea Precision IPL hair removal system

      SC2006/11

      The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

      Philips Lumea IPL is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.

      Philips Lumea IPL is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.

      The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

      Philips Lumea IPL is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.

        The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

        for smooth skin at home

        • For use on body and face
        • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
        • Lifetime 140.000 light pulses
        • Cordless design
        Enjoy smooth skin every day

        Enjoy smooth skin every day

        Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth every day.

        Effortlessly effective

        Effortlessly effective

        Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.

        Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

        Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

        Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 women.

        Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

        Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

        Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Philips Lumea is also NOT suitable for very dark skin.

        Five adjustable light energy settings

        Five adjustable light energy settings

        Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

        Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

        Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

        Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin and sideburns) and body parts including legs, underarm, bikini area, belly and arms.

        Cordless convenience

        Cordless convenience

        Lumea's unique cordless design is perfect for maximum reach and ease of use.

        No replacement parts, no hidden costs

        No replacement parts, no hidden costs

        Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work right out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

        Precision attachment for safe facial treatment

        Precision attachment for safe facial treatment

        The precision attachment is equipped with an extra integrated light filter and enables a safe and convenient application on the upper lip, chin and sideburns. It can also be used on other sensitive areas on the body, such as the underarms, the bikini area and hard-to-reach areas.

        Bigger body attachment for fast treatment

        Bigger body attachment for fast treatment

        Bigger body attachment for fast treatment on large areas like legs.

        Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

        Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

        Main application mode enables sliding motion for a more convenient and continuous application.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          High performance lamp
          Delivers <gt/> 140,000 flashes

        • Application areas

          Body areas
          • Legs
          • Arms
          • Belly
          • Bikini
          • Armpits
          Face areas
          • Chin
          • Sideburns
          • Upper lip

        • Attachments

          Precision attachment (2cm2)
          For safe application on face
          Body attachment (4cm2)
          For use below the neckline

        • Items included

          Charger
          Multi voltage charger
          Instructions for use
          • Quick Start Guide
          • User manual
          Storage
          Pouch

        • Power

          Charging time
          100 min
          Running time
          Minimum 370 flashes
          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Safety and adjustable settings

          Integrated UV filter
          Protects skin from UV light
          Safety ring system
          Prevent unintentional flashing
          5 light energy settings
          Adjustable to your skin type

        • Service

          Warranty
          2 years global warranty

        • Application time

          Lower leg
          8 min
          Armpit
          1 min
          Bikini line
          1 min
          Face areas
          1 min

        • Application mode

          Slide and Flash
          For convenient application
          Step and Flash
          For treatment on curvy areas
          Corded / cordless use
          Cordless

