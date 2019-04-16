I was fortunate enough to win a competition with Philips Beauty to test a Philips Lumea and to give an honest review. I was sent the Lumea at the beginning of November and have been using it for around 8 weeks. I previously used a combination of waxing my legs and shaving my bikini and underarms and I have what I would term very quick growing dark hair (much to my annoyance!) and even waxing for years had not deterred the quick and thick growth of hair on my legs. I had never even entertained more expensive treatments because I didn't know if they worked/pain element and because of the cost. I was a little nervous about using the Lumea, I read and reread the instructions before use to ensure I knew exactly what I was doing. I then proceeded to do a test on the lower settings just to check out the pain element involved but even at the top setting it was like a light flick of an elastic band on the skin on the more sensitive areas and barely noticeable on others. Certainly a lot less pain than waxing. I used the Lumea every 2 weeks as advised after shaving and after less than 2 months, I have already noticed a massive difference. There is much less hair growth in all 3 areas tested but in particular under my arms. I do not need to shave as often and after each time of using the Lumea I seem to have less/thinner hair coming back. At its current rate, I would say 4 sessions have reduced hair growth by around 50% so in another 2 months, I should be hair free. I was shocked with the quickness in which I got results considering I have very dark and thick hair on the my underarms and bikini. My husband was so impressed with the results, he decided to try it on his chest and he has had just as good hair reduction if not better himself and now uses it regularly as well. I would say the Lumea is definitely not just one for the ladies and is a great investment for either men or women. I am now a converted lady and will never again pay a therapist to inflict waxing pain on my body!! When I work it out, I was paying the equivalent cost in waxing/shaving blades a year (around £350) so in the long term I will save a fortune! Not to mention Philips also offer a 2 year warranty with the product as well. This is a great investment and I can't recommend it highly enough.