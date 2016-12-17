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Discontinued

VisaBoostUltrasound facial moisturizer

SC2800/00

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enhance the absorption for better skincare benefit

The new Philips VisaBoost Ultrasound Facial Moisturizer helps your skin absorb skincare products better and faster, enhances skincare efficacy, reveals refreshed moisturized revived skin from inside out!

See all benefits

Advanced synchronization of Ultrasound & Vibration

Enhance the absorption for better skincare benefit

  • Absorption Booster

  • Advanced Dual Action

  • Ultrasound and Vibration

Advanced synchronization of Ultrasound and Vibration

Advanced synchronization of Ultrasound and Vibration

The Dual Action System combining Ultrasound and Vibration has been especially designed to help skincare products be better absorbed into the deep layer of skin, where they can achieve maximum effect for healthy & dewy skin today and tomorrow.

Ultrasound encourages skin's natural cell renewal

Ultrasound encourages skin's natural cell renewal

Ultrasound waves instantly dissolve skincare products into micro-molecules which are more easily transported into your skin's epidermis, stimulate skin's metabolism and encourage skin's natural renewal process.

Vibration gently stimulates skin's micro-circulation

Vibration gently stimulates skin's micro-circulation

300/second vibration gently massages skin and stimulates micro-circulation, which further boosts absorption of skincare products and delivers a healthy glow continuously.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

17/12/2016

한국

한국

Verified buyer

편리하게 집에서 매일 홈케어해요~~

좋은제품을 바르는것보다 좋은제품을 얼마나 피부 속 깊숙히 넣어주느냐가 훨씬 더 중요하잖아요

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaBoost SC2800/00 Ultrasound facial moisturizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaBoost SC2800/00 Ultrasound facial moisturizer

18/05/2022

日本

日本

Verified buyer

安心して使っています

超音波の製品は沢山ありま、説明書もきちんと書かれていて、推奨通り週2、３回使用しています。オイルの入っていない美容液をつけて使用、いつもの化粧水が肌に入りやすくなってきました。肌の状態がグンと上がる気がします。

Pros

1回の充電で長く使用できます

Cons

ヘッドが取り外しできて、部分ケアできるアタッチメントがあればよいかな。

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaBoost SC2800/20 超音波美顔器

Date of Use 2021-04-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaBoost SC2800/20 超音波美顔器

Date of Use 2021-04-17

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