2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enhance the absorption for better skincare benefit
The new Philips VisaBoost Ultrasound Facial Moisturizer helps your skin absorb skincare products better and faster, enhances skincare efficacy, reveals refreshed moisturized revived skin from inside out!
Absorption Booster
Advanced Dual Action
Ultrasound and Vibration
The Dual Action System combining Ultrasound and Vibration has been especially designed to help skincare products be better absorbed into the deep layer of skin, where they can achieve maximum effect for healthy & dewy skin today and tomorrow.
Ultrasound waves instantly dissolve skincare products into micro-molecules which are more easily transported into your skin's epidermis, stimulate skin's metabolism and encourage skin's natural renewal process.
300/second vibration gently massages skin and stimulates micro-circulation, which further boosts absorption of skincare products and delivers a healthy glow continuously.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Onchun
17/12/2016
한국
Verified buyer
편리하게 집에서 매일 홈케어해요~~
좋은제품을 바르는것보다 좋은제품을 얼마나 피부 속 깊숙히 넣어주느냐가 훨씬 더 중요하잖아요
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaBoost SC2800/00 Ultrasound facial moisturizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaBoost SC2800/00 Ultrasound facial moisturizer
くみちゃん
18/05/2022
日本
Verified buyer
安心して使っています
超音波の製品は沢山ありま、説明書もきちんと書かれていて、推奨通り週2、３回使用しています。オイルの入っていない美容液をつけて使用、いつもの化粧水が肌に入りやすくなってきました。肌の状態がグンと上がる気がします。
Pros
1回の充電で長く使用できます
Cons
ヘッドが取り外しできて、部分ケアできるアタッチメントがあればよいかな。
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaBoost SC2800/20 超音波美顔器
Date of Use 2021-04-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaBoost SC2800/20 超音波美顔器
Date of Use 2021-04-17