  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    VisaBoost

    Ultrasound facial moisturizer

    SC2800/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Enhance the absorption for better skincare benefit Enhance the absorption for better skincare benefit Enhance the absorption for better skincare benefit
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      VisaBoost Ultrasound facial moisturizer

      SC2800/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Enhance the absorption for better skincare benefit

      The new Philips VisaBoost Ultrasound Facial Moisturizer helps your skin absorb skincare products better and faster, enhances skincare efficacy, reveals refreshed moisturized revived skin from inside out! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      VisaBoost Ultrasound facial moisturizer

      Enhance the absorption for better skincare benefit

      The new Philips VisaBoost Ultrasound Facial Moisturizer helps your skin absorb skincare products better and faster, enhances skincare efficacy, reveals refreshed moisturized revived skin from inside out! See all benefits

      Enhance the absorption for better skincare benefit

      The new Philips VisaBoost Ultrasound Facial Moisturizer helps your skin absorb skincare products better and faster, enhances skincare efficacy, reveals refreshed moisturized revived skin from inside out! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      VisaBoost Ultrasound facial moisturizer

      Enhance the absorption for better skincare benefit

      The new Philips VisaBoost Ultrasound Facial Moisturizer helps your skin absorb skincare products better and faster, enhances skincare efficacy, reveals refreshed moisturized revived skin from inside out! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Absorption booster

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        VisaBoost

        VisaBoost

        Ultrasound facial moisturizer

        Total:

        Enhance the absorption for better skincare benefit

        Advanced synchronization of Ultrasound & Vibration

        • Absorption Booster
        • Advanced Dual Action
        • Ultrasound and Vibration

        Technical Specifications

        • Application areas

          Face
          • Cheeks
          • Chin
          • Forehead
          • Nose

        • Ease of use

          Cordless
          up to 4-6 use without charging
          Waterproof
          tip can be washed under tap water directly

        • Ease of use

          Easy handling
          Ergonomic and elegant design
          Exclusive and convenient stand
          charging and storing stand

        • Items included

          Instruction for use
          • Quick start guide
          • User manual
          Power adapter
          100 - 240 V adapter
          Protective cap
          maintain and keep probe clean
          Stand
          Charging and storing stand

        • Benefits

          Stimulated microcirculation
          lead by 300/sec vibration

        • Ease of use

          Battery indicator
          illuminated icon

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Benefits

          Promoted skin renewal
          lead by Ultrasound

        • Benefits

          Absorption
          Better absorption experienced by &gt;=93% of users

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Charging time
          2 hour(s)
          Power system
          Rechargeable battery
          Running time
          4-6 uses of 3/7 min each

        • Design

          Color
          Pearly white

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.