    VisaPure Essential

    Facial Cleansing Device

    SC5278/13
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin
      VisaPure Essential Facial Cleansing Device

      SC5278/13
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin

      VisaPure Anti-Blemish targets the two stages precedent to the formation of a blemish with better results compared to cleansing by hand: reduces oiliness and removes dead skin cells that may otherwise clog pores. See all benefits

        Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin

        Better oil reduction than cleansing by hand

        • DualMotion Technology
        • Cleansing
        • 2 Anti Blemish brush heads
        • 2 intensity settings
        Thin, long bristles to reach pores better than hands alone

        Thin, long bristles to reach pores better than hands alone

        VisaPure Anti-Blemish brush has thin and long bristes that can reach pores better to reduce oil and remove dead skin cells that may otherwise clog your pores.

        Gentle enough for blemish prone skin type

        Gentle enough for blemish prone skin type

        Several doctors and dermatologists were involved during the development phase of the Anti-Blemish brush to ensure that the needs of blemish prone skin are fully taken into account.

        Gentle cleansing and Deep Cleansing setting

        Gentle cleansing and Deep Cleansing setting

        Philips VisaPure Essential provides 2 different speed settings: Speed one, ‘gentle cleansing’, for a mild and soft cleansing. Speed two, ‘deep cleansing’, for a comfortable and more intensive cleansing.

        1 minute program (timer) for the full face

        1 minute program (timer) for the full face

        The face can be divided into three zones:T-zone, left cheek and right cheek. Philips VisaPure Essential suggests to change face skin area after 20 seconds with a short pause. The full program lasts 1 minute after which Philips VisaPure Essential automatically switches off after to prevent overtreatment.

        Philips VisaPure comes with a range of additional brushes

        Philips VisaPure comes with a range of additional brushes

        2 Anti-Blemish brush heads are included with Philips VisaPure Anti-Blemish pack. A normal , sensitive, extrasensitive, exfoliating and deep pore brush heads are avaiable separately.

        Philips VisaPure Essential can be used in the shower

        Philips VisaPure Essential can be used in the shower

        Philips VisaPure Essential is waterproof and can be easily used in the shower.

        30 minutes of cordless use, 6 hour charge

        30 minutes of cordless use, 6 hour charge

        When fully charged, Philips VisaPure Essential has cordless power for 30 uses, equivalent to 15 days when used twice per day.

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

        Nylon bristles that absorbs little water

        When developing the Anti-Blemish brush we were keen to limit the effect of the bad bacteria. So we worked with renowned dermatologists and bacteria experts and developed a brush that absorbs very little water which means it dries rapidly thus hampering the development if bacteria.

        The stand charges Philips VisaPure Essential when connected

        The stand elegantly complements the iconic design of Philips VisaPure Essential. It holds the brush, taking less space and letting air naturally dry the used brush. When connected, it fully charges Philips VisaPure Essential in 6 hours.

        Technical Specifications

        • Application areas

          Face and neck
          • Cheeks
          • Chest
          • Chin
          • Fronthead
          • Neck
          • Nose

        • Ease of use

          2 Speed settings
          Gentle and Deep cleansing
          Battery indicator
          Illuminated icon indicates battery life
          Cordless
          up to 30 uses without charging
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Timer
          Skin zone timer for 3 areas
          Stand
          Charging and storing stand
          Waterproof
          Can be used in the shower

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 Anti Blemish brush heads
          Luxurious travel pouch
          Yes
          Instruction for use
          • Quick start guide
          • User manual
          Stand
          Charging and storing stand
          Power adapter
          100 - 240 V adapter

        • Power

          Charging time
          6 hours
          Power system
          Rechargeable battery
          Running time
          30 uses of 1 minute each
          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Technical specifications

          DualMotion
          Yes
          One way rotation
          Yes

