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Discontinued

VisaPure EssentialFacial Cleansing Device

SC5278/13

4.5

| (311) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin

VisaPure Anti-Blemish targets the two stages precedent to the formation of a blemish with better results compared to cleansing by hand: reduces oiliness and removes dead skin cells that may otherwise clog pores.

See all benefits

Better oil reduction than cleansing by hand

Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin

  • DualMotion Technology

  • Cleansing

  • 2 Anti Blemish brush heads

  • 2 intensity settings

Thin, long bristles to reach pores better than hands alone

Thin, long bristles to reach pores better than hands alone

VisaPure Anti-Blemish brush has thin and long bristes that can reach pores better to reduce oil and remove dead skin cells that may otherwise clog your pores.

Nylon bristles that absorbs little water

When developing the Anti-Blemish brush we were keen to limit the effect of the bad bacteria. So we worked with renowned dermatologists and bacteria experts and developed a brush that absorbs very little water which means it dries rapidly thus hampering the development if bacteria.

Gentle enough for blemish prone skin type

Gentle enough for blemish prone skin type

Several doctors and dermatologists were involved during the development phase of the Anti-Blemish brush to ensure that the needs of blemish prone skin are fully taken into account.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

311

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

10/09/2015

Singapore

Singapore

SERVES ITS PURPOSE

After I bought this item, it saves me a lot of money going for facial spa. You just need to have patience and time to do the facial routine yourself. Thanks for a great product Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device

14/08/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Great for home use & travel

[Employee of philipsglobal] Love the shape & the recharging stand. Better than using your hands.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device

29/12/2015

Australia

Australia

Easy to use! Well done Philips!

I am the laziest person when it comes to removing makeup. I always just grab a makeup wipe and go to bed - then break out the following day. The Visapure has completely changed my routine altogether. In fact, I get excited to use it. My skin is visually softer and feels amazing. If you're lazy like me, this is definitely worth it! I didn't know I needed this in my life until I got one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device

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