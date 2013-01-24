Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin
VisaPure Anti-Blemish targets the two stages precedent to the formation of a blemish with better results compared to cleansing by hand: reduces oiliness and removes dead skin cells that may otherwise clog pores. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin
VisaPure Anti-Blemish targets the two stages precedent to the formation of a blemish with better results compared to cleansing by hand: reduces oiliness and removes dead skin cells that may otherwise clog pores. See all benefits
Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin
VisaPure Anti-Blemish targets the two stages precedent to the formation of a blemish with better results compared to cleansing by hand: reduces oiliness and removes dead skin cells that may otherwise clog pores. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin
VisaPure Anti-Blemish targets the two stages precedent to the formation of a blemish with better results compared to cleansing by hand: reduces oiliness and removes dead skin cells that may otherwise clog pores. See all benefits
Facial Cleansing Device
Philips shop price
Total:
VisaPure Anti-Blemish brush has thin and long bristes that can reach pores better to reduce oil and remove dead skin cells that may otherwise clog your pores.
Several doctors and dermatologists were involved during the development phase of the Anti-Blemish brush to ensure that the needs of blemish prone skin are fully taken into account.
Philips VisaPure Essential provides 2 different speed settings: Speed one, ‘gentle cleansing’, for a mild and soft cleansing. Speed two, ‘deep cleansing’, for a comfortable and more intensive cleansing.
The face can be divided into three zones:T-zone, left cheek and right cheek. Philips VisaPure Essential suggests to change face skin area after 20 seconds with a short pause. The full program lasts 1 minute after which Philips VisaPure Essential automatically switches off after to prevent overtreatment.
2 Anti-Blemish brush heads are included with Philips VisaPure Anti-Blemish pack. A normal , sensitive, extrasensitive, exfoliating and deep pore brush heads are avaiable separately.
Philips VisaPure Essential is waterproof and can be easily used in the shower.
When fully charged, Philips VisaPure Essential has cordless power for 30 uses, equivalent to 15 days when used twice per day.
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
When developing the Anti-Blemish brush we were keen to limit the effect of the bad bacteria. So we worked with renowned dermatologists and bacteria experts and developed a brush that absorbs very little water which means it dries rapidly thus hampering the development if bacteria.
The stand elegantly complements the iconic design of Philips VisaPure Essential. It holds the brush, taking less space and letting air naturally dry the used brush. When connected, it fully charges Philips VisaPure Essential in 6 hours.
Application areas
Ease of use
Items included
Power
Service
Technical specifications