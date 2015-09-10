2 year warranty
Discontinued
Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin
VisaPure Anti-Blemish targets the two stages precedent to the formation of a blemish with better results compared to cleansing by hand: reduces oiliness and removes dead skin cells that may otherwise clog pores.
DualMotion Technology
Cleansing
2 Anti Blemish brush heads
2 intensity settings
VisaPure Anti-Blemish brush has thin and long bristes that can reach pores better to reduce oil and remove dead skin cells that may otherwise clog your pores.
When developing the Anti-Blemish brush we were keen to limit the effect of the bad bacteria. So we worked with renowned dermatologists and bacteria experts and developed a brush that absorbs very little water which means it dries rapidly thus hampering the development if bacteria.
Several doctors and dermatologists were involved during the development phase of the Anti-Blemish brush to ensure that the needs of blemish prone skin are fully taken into account.
4.5
of 5
311
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
PhilipsFan
10/09/2015
Singapore
SERVES ITS PURPOSE
After I bought this item, it saves me a lot of money going for facial spa. You just need to have patience and time to do the facial routine yourself. Thanks for a great product Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device
Athena
14/08/2015
Singapore
Great for home use & travel
[Employee of philipsglobal] Love the shape & the recharging stand. Better than using your hands.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device
iMattel
29/12/2015
Australia
Easy to use! Well done Philips!
I am the laziest person when it comes to removing makeup. I always just grab a makeup wipe and go to bed - then break out the following day. The Visapure has completely changed my routine altogether. In fact, I get excited to use it. My skin is visually softer and feels amazing. If you're lazy like me, this is definitely worth it! I didn't know I needed this in my life until I got one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device