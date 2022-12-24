  • Due to the Holiday Season & Public Holidays, please expect a delay in your deliveries for purchases made from 24th Dec 2022 to 8th Jan 2023.

    VisaPure Sensitive Skin Cleansing Brush

    SC5991/10
    • Brush head for sensitive skin Brush head for sensitive skin Brush head for sensitive skin
      VisaPure Sensitive Skin Cleansing Brush

      SC5991/10

      Brush head for sensitive skin

      The Sensitive brush head provides extra-gentle cleansing with specially designed thinner bristles with a unique technology that ensures a smooth glide without irritations. The brush has 32.000 silky soft bristles for more gentle cleansing.

        Brush head for sensitive skin

        For clean and soft skin

        • For normal to sensitive skin
        • For daily use
        • Replace every 3 months
        • Easy to replace
        Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

        Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

        Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

        Sensitive brush for normal to sensitive skin types

        As gentle to your sensitive skin as cleansing by hand. Uniquely designed silky soft bristles won’t leave skin stripped or dry. The specially designed bristles are even thinner and softer than those of the normal brush head to deliver an even softer and more delicate cleansing experience specific for sensitive skin.

        Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

        All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

        Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

        Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

        Replace every 3 months

        For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Benefits

          Type of skin
          For sensitive skin types

        • Ease of use

          Replacement
          Easy click-on brush head
          Recommended replacement
          Every 3 months
          Waterproof
          Can be used in the shower
          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Use with cleansing product
          Yes

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Compatibility

          Use with all VisaPure models
          Yes

