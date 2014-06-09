  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    VisaCare

    Microdermabrasion

    SC6240/02
    Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin
      -{discount-value}

      VisaCare Microdermabrasion

SC6240/02

      SC6240/02
      Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin

      Invigorate and maintain your skin's natural youthful look with VisaCare's Dual Action Air Lift & Exfoliation system. Massages the skin, encouraging blood circulation, while removing dead skin cells, allowing for natural cell renewal.

      VisaCare Microdermabrasion

      Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin

      Invigorate and maintain your skin's natural youthful look with VisaCare's Dual Action Air Lift & Exfoliation system. Massages the skin, encouraging blood circulation, while removing dead skin cells, allowing for natural cell renewal. See all benefits

      Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin

      Invigorate and maintain your skin's natural youthful look with VisaCare's Dual Action Air Lift & Exfoliation system. Massages the skin, encouraging blood circulation, while removing dead skin cells, allowing for natural cell renewal. See all benefits

      VisaCare Microdermabrasion

      Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin

      Invigorate and maintain your skin's natural youthful look with VisaCare's Dual Action Air Lift & Exfoliation system. Massages the skin, encouraging blood circulation, while removing dead skin cells, allowing for natural cell renewal. See all benefits

        VisaCare

        VisaCare

        Microdermabrasion

        Total:

        Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin

        with Philips VisaCare Microdermabrasion System

        • Skin resurfacing treatment
        • with Sensitive and Normal tip

        Technical Specifications

        • Application areas

          Face and neck
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Cordless
          up to 6 uses without charging

        • Ease of use

          Customized tips
          Normal and sensitive skin
          Easy handling
          Ergonomic and elegant design
          Exclusive and convenient stand
          charging and storing stand

        • Items included

          Instructions for use
          Full user manual
          Power adapter
          100 - 240 V adapter

        • Benefits

          Dead skin cells removal
          thanks to the exfoliating tip
          Stimulated microcirculation
          lead by Air Lift System™
          Epidermal thickening
          driven by abrasive system
          Skincare creams
          • better absorbed
          • experienced by 87% of users

        • Items included

          Cleaning brush
          To clean VisaCare tips
          Customized tips
          Normal and sensitive skin
          Storage pouch
          For storage and travel
          Exclusive and convenient stand
          charging and storing stand

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Power

          Charging time
          8 hours
          Power system
          Rechargeable battery
          Running time
          6 uses of 5 minutes each

        • Ease of use

          Battery indicator
          illuminated icon

        • Power

          Voltage
          100-240 V

