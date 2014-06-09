  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    VisaCare

    Replacement tip

    SC6891/02
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Replacement Tip Normal Replacement Tip Normal Replacement Tip Normal
      -{discount-value}

      VisaCare Replacement tip

      SC6891/02
      Overall Rating / 5

      Replacement Tip Normal

      For use only with Philips VisaCare microdermabrasion: used in the comfort of your home, the combined exfoliation and vacuum massage gently stimulate your skin’s natural renewal processes and address the first signs of aging. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      VisaCare Replacement tip

      Replacement Tip Normal

      For use only with Philips VisaCare microdermabrasion: used in the comfort of your home, the combined exfoliation and vacuum massage gently stimulate your skin’s natural renewal processes and address the first signs of aging. See all benefits

      Replacement Tip Normal

      For use only with Philips VisaCare microdermabrasion: used in the comfort of your home, the combined exfoliation and vacuum massage gently stimulate your skin’s natural renewal processes and address the first signs of aging. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      VisaCare Replacement tip

      Replacement Tip Normal

      For use only with Philips VisaCare microdermabrasion: used in the comfort of your home, the combined exfoliation and vacuum massage gently stimulate your skin’s natural renewal processes and address the first signs of aging. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      VisaCare

      VisaCare

      Replacement tip

      Total:

      Replacement Tip Normal

      • Normal

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • Wash under fresh water
        • with soap and brush
        Compatible with
        • Philips SC6220
        • Philips SC6240
        Replacement
        Easy click-on tip
        Recommended replacement
        Every 6 months

      • Benefits

        Type of skin
        For all skin types

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • compared to a tip used twice a week for six months.

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive promotions and coupons

          Product launches

          Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?

          Discover 
          MyPhilips

          Keep track of your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          Register now

          Quick links

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Returns
          About Philips
          Contact us

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.