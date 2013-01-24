Home
    Philips Avent

    Avent TravelBag

    SCD149/60
    Avent
    Avent
    Stylish, elegant weekender bag
      Philips Avent Avent TravelBag

      SCD149/60
      Stylish, elegant weekender bag

      For weekends away, sleepovers with grandparents or as a carry-on for air travel, this roomy Avent travel bag comes complete with all you need.

      Philips Avent Avent TravelBag

      Stylish, elegant weekender bag

      For weekends away, sleepovers with grandparents or as a carry-on for air travel, this roomy Avent travel bag comes complete with all you need. See all benefits

      Stylish, elegant weekender bag

      For weekends away, sleepovers with grandparents or as a carry-on for air travel, this roomy Avent travel bag comes complete with all you need. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Avent TravelBag

      Stylish, elegant weekender bag

      For weekends away, sleepovers with grandparents or as a carry-on for air travel, this roomy Avent travel bag comes complete with all you need. See all benefits

        Avent TravelBag

        Stylish, elegant weekender bag

        Baby travel bag for longer trips

        • Black
        Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

        Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

        The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

        Insulated bottle carrier

        Insulated bottle carrier

        Insulated bottle carrier to keep 2 Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stage
          • 6 - 12 months
          • 0 - 6 months

        • Design

          Color
          Comes in various colors

        • What is included

          Baby changing mat
          1  pcs
          Travel bag
          1  pcs
          Insulated bottle carrier
          1  pcs
          Baby laundry bag
          1  pcs
          Personal items bag
          1  pcs

