Philips Avent Avent TravelBag
Stylish, elegant weekender bag
For weekends away, sleepovers with grandparents or as a carry-on for air travel, this roomy Avent travel bag comes complete with all you need.
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Stylish, elegant weekender bag Baby travel bag for longer trips Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber
The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.
Insulated bottle carrier
Insulated bottle carrier to keep 2 Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours
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Design
Color
Comes in various colors
Country of origin
China
Yes
What is included
Baby changing mat
1
pcs Travel bag
1
pcs Insulated bottle carrier
1
pcs Baby laundry bag
1
pcs Personal items bag
1
pcs
Development stages
Stage
6 - 12 months
0 - 6 months
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