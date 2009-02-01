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    • The essential carry bag for short trips The essential carry bag for short trips The essential carry bag for short trips

      Philips Avent Avent Baby Compact Travel Bag

      SCD151/70

      The essential carry bag for short trips

      Designed for a quick trip to the shops or to visit a friend for a couple of hours, this essential stylish bag in premium quality, wipe-clean microfibre, accomodates a feed and change for baby and has an internal pocket for personal items.

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      The essential carry bag for short trips

      Easy pack - Easy carry

      • Navy
      Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

      Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

      3M Thinsulate™ pocket keeps two Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready-mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours.

      Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

      Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

      The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

      Main compartment big enough for clothes and nappies

      Main compartment big enough for clothes and nappies

      Lined pocket for keeping wipes moist

      Lined pocket for keeping wipes moist

      Wide adjustable shoulder strap

      The Philips AVANT Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Baby changing mat
        1  pcs
        CompactBag
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 6 - 12 months
        • 0 - 6 months

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