Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Travel versions of four essential products
If you want to treat a special mum, trust AVENT to provide a conveniently pre-packed set that will make the perfect present for the newly pregnant, or new mother. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Travel versions of four essential products
If you want to treat a special mum, trust AVENT to provide a conveniently pre-packed set that will make the perfect present for the newly pregnant, or new mother. See all benefits
Travel versions of four essential products
If you want to treat a special mum, trust AVENT to provide a conveniently pre-packed set that will make the perfect present for the newly pregnant, or new mother. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Travel versions of four essential products
If you want to treat a special mum, trust AVENT to provide a conveniently pre-packed set that will make the perfect present for the newly pregnant, or new mother. See all benefits
Future Mother Must-Haves
Philips shop price
Total:
Dermatologist approved for pre and post birth use
The set includes Relaxing Bath and Shower Essence, Moisturizing Light Oil, Indulgent Body Cream and Leg and Foot reviver.
Fits easily into your travel bag.
Hypoallergenic for mother and baby
What is included
Country of origin
Design
Development stages
Convenience