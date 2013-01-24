Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    SCD230/00
    Travel versions of four essential products
      Avent Future Mother Must-Haves

      SCD230/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Travel versions of four essential products

      If you want to treat a special mum, trust AVENT to provide a conveniently pre-packed set that will make the perfect present for the newly pregnant, or new mother.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Travel versions of four essential products

        Packed in a smart white mesh zip pouch

        • Travel gift pack

        Dermatologist approved pre and post birth

        Dermatologist approved for pre and post birth use

        Four essential skincare products

        The set includes Relaxing Bath and Shower Essence, Moisturizing Light Oil, Indulgent Body Cream and Leg and Foot reviver.

        Handy travel size

        Fits easily into your travel bag.

        Hypoallergenic

        Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Bath and shower essence
          1 Tube 100ml
          Indulgent body cream
          1 Tube 50ml
          Leg and foot reviver
          1 Tube 50ml
          Moisturizing light oil
          1 Spray 30ml

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Product design may vary across countries.

        • Development stages

          Stages
          Pregnancy

        • Convenience

          Travel ease
          Compact

