    Philips Avent

    Newborn Starter Set

    For healthy, active feeding
      For healthy, active feeding

      A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. See all benefits

        For healthy, active feeding

        Clinically proven to reduce colic*

        • Classic
        Clinically proven to reduce colic

        Clinically proven to reduce colic

        A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

        Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

        Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

        The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

        Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

        Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

        Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

        Five different nipple flow rates are available

        Five different nipple flow rates are available

        Five different nipple flow rates are available.

        Built-in Airflex Valve

        The Avent Airflex Natural Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex Valve which works with baby’s natural feeding rhythm.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        • What is included

          Airflex Natural Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
          2  pcs
          Airflex Natural Feeding Bottle (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          2  pcs
          Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
          4  pcs
          Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
          2  pcs
          Bottle and nipple brush
          1  pcs

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold
          • Wide neck
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Simple to use and clean

        • Features

          Can be sterilized
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

