    Philips Avent

    Newborn Starter Set

    SCD271/00
    Avent
    Avent
    Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
      Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

      SCD271/00
      Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

      The handy collection SCD271/00 by Philips AVENT including 4 Classic feeding bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months.

      Suggested retail price: $55.00

      Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

      Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

      The handy collection SCD271/00 by Philips AVENT including 4 Classic feeding bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months. See all benefits

        Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

        Less colic**

        • Classic
        Five different nipple flow rates are available

        Five different nipple flow rates are available

        Five different nipple flow rates are available.

        0% BPA Product

        0% BPA Product

        This product contains 0% BPA

        Curved brush head and molded tip

        Curved brush head and molded tip

        Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, nipples and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.

        Bottles clinically proven to reduce colic

        Bottles clinically proven to reduce colic

        Unique anti-colic system consists of the Philips Avent nipple and adaptor ring allowing air to flow into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy for better digestion.*

        Orthodontic pacifier

        Orthodontic pacifier

        The orthodontic, collapsible nipple of the translucent pacifier respects the natural development of baby’s palate, teeth and gums. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odour-free.

        Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

        Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

        Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

        Clinically proven anti-colic system

        Clinically proven anti-colic system

        As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.*

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Bottle and nipple brush
          1  pcs
          Translucent pacifier
          1  pcs
          Baby bottle
          4  pcs

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Wide neck
          • Ergonomic shape

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        • Features

          Can be sterilized
          Yes

        • Bottle

          Material
          BPA free

        • Ease of use

          Bottle use
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold

        • Functions

          Latch on
          • Easy latch on
          • Promotes nipple acceptance
          Nipple
          Flexes to feeding rhythm
          Anti-colic valve
          Two piece anti-colic system

            • * A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
            • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.

