Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set

    SCD277/00
    Avent
    • Breastfeeding Solutions Breastfeeding Solutions Breastfeeding Solutions
      -{discount-value}

      Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set

      SCD277/00

      Breastfeeding Solutions

      Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set includes: 1 x Manual Breast Pump and Breast Milk Container, 3 x 125ml/ 4oz Feeding Bottle, 2 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottle and other Feeding and Breast Care accessories.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set

      Breastfeeding Solutions

      Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set includes: 1 x Manual Breast Pump and Breast Milk Container, 3 x 125ml/ 4oz Feeding Bottle, 2 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottle and other Feeding and Breast Care accessories.

      Breastfeeding Solutions

      Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set includes: 1 x Manual Breast Pump and Breast Milk Container, 3 x 125ml/ 4oz Feeding Bottle, 2 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottle and other Feeding and Breast Care accessories.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set

      Breastfeeding Solutions

      Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set includes: 1 x Manual Breast Pump and Breast Milk Container, 3 x 125ml/ 4oz Feeding Bottle, 2 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottle and other Feeding and Breast Care accessories.

      Similar products

      See all bottle-feeding-sets

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Breastfeeding Solutions Set

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Breastfeeding Solutions

        BPA Free

        • Classic
        Ultra comfortable and effective

        Ultra comfortable and effective

        Five, soft petal massagers gently flex in and out working in tandem with the reliable vacuum. This is intended to help stimulate a fast, natural milk flow.

        Convert all Philips Avent bottles to milk storage containers

        Convert all Philips Avent bottles to milk storage containers

        Discs convert all Philips Avent bottles and cups to milk and food storage containers. Ideal for storing/freezing your expressed breast milk. Keep your nipple, screw ring and dome cap assembly clean and compact for travel, by simply adding a sealing base

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

        With ultra-pure, medical grade lanolin and aloe vera

        With ultra-pure, medical grade lanolin and aloe vera

        Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples

        Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples during breastfeeding. Hypoallergenic, odourless, with no added colouring, preservative or perfume. Easy to apply, no need to remove before breastfeeding

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

        • What is included

          Disposable breast pad
          40  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          6  pcs
          Newborn nipple travel pack
          1  pcs
          Manual breast pump
          1  pcs

        • What is included

          Bottle and nipple brush
          1  pcs
          Classic Bottle 4oz
          3  pcs
          Classic Bottle 9oz
          2  pcs
          Moisturizing Nipple Cream
          1  pcs
          Guide to breastfeeding DVD
          1  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • * A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us