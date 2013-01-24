Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Breastfeeding Solutions
Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set includes: 1 x Manual Breast Pump and Breast Milk Container, 3 x 125ml/ 4oz Feeding Bottle, 2 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottle and other Feeding and Breast Care accessories.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Breastfeeding Solutions
Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set includes: 1 x Manual Breast Pump and Breast Milk Container, 3 x 125ml/ 4oz Feeding Bottle, 2 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottle and other Feeding and Breast Care accessories.
Breastfeeding Solutions
Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set includes: 1 x Manual Breast Pump and Breast Milk Container, 3 x 125ml/ 4oz Feeding Bottle, 2 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottle and other Feeding and Breast Care accessories.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Breastfeeding Solutions
Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set includes: 1 x Manual Breast Pump and Breast Milk Container, 3 x 125ml/ 4oz Feeding Bottle, 2 x 260ml/ 9oz Feeding Bottle and other Feeding and Breast Care accessories.
Breastfeeding Solutions Set
Philips shop price
Total:
Five, soft petal massagers gently flex in and out working in tandem with the reliable vacuum. This is intended to help stimulate a fast, natural milk flow.
Discs convert all Philips Avent bottles and cups to milk and food storage containers. Ideal for storing/freezing your expressed breast milk. Keep your nipple, screw ring and dome cap assembly clean and compact for travel, by simply adding a sealing base
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples during breastfeeding. Hypoallergenic, odourless, with no added colouring, preservative or perfume. Easy to apply, no need to remove before breastfeeding
Country of origin
Development stages
What is included
What is included