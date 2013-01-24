Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Newborn Starter Set

    SCD290/01
    Avent
    The natural way to start bottle feeding
      Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

      The natural way to start bottle feeding

      A handy collection including 4 Natural bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months. The new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural, for easy combining breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

        The natural way to start bottle feeding

        Bottle, nipple and pacifier set

        • Natural
        Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

        Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

        The new Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

        The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

        Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

        Orthodontic pacifier

        Orthodontic pacifier

        The orthodontic, collapsible nipple of the translucent pacifier respects the natural development of baby’s palate, teeth and gums. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odour-free.

        Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

        Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

        Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

        These bottles are BPA free*

        These bottles are BPA free*

        The new Philips Avent Natural bottles are made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Bottle
          • BPA free*
          • Polypropylene
          Nipple
          • BPA free*
          • Silicone

        • What is included

          Baby bottle
          4  pcs
          Bottle and nipple brush
          1  pcs
          Translucent pacifier
          1  pcs

        • Bottle

          Material
          BPA free*

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Ease of use

          Bottle use
          • Easy to hold
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Functions

          Latch on
          • Easy combine breast and bottle
          • Natural latch on
          Nipple
          • Extra soft and flexible teat
          • Unique comfort petals
          Anti-colic valve
          Advanced anti-colic system

        • Features

          Can be sterilized
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

