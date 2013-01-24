Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Analogue baby monitor

    SCD465/79
    • Rechargeable parent unit Rechargeable parent unit Rechargeable parent unit
      Analogue baby monitor

      SCD465/79
      Rechargeable parent unit

      Enjoy complete freedom and reliability in and around the house. The rechargeable parent unit gives up to 12 hours of cordless monitoring with a range of up to 200 m. With digital signal confirmation.

      Analogue baby monitor

      Rechargeable parent unit

      Enjoy complete freedom and reliability in and around the house. The rechargeable parent unit gives up to 12 hours of cordless monitoring with a range of up to 200 m. With digital signal confirmation.

        Rechargeable parent unit

        Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

        Soft glow comforts baby if it wakes

        Minimum interference from other monitors

        Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise

        Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing

        Ensures secure reception in and around house

        Rechargeable, cordless monitoring anywhere

        Adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation

        Adjust sensitivity of baby unit to suit any situation

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          40.675 - 40.690  MHz
          Number of pilot tones
          16
          Pilot tone
          Digital
          Maximum range
          200  m
          Number of channels
          16

        • Convenience

          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adaptor
          2x 9V DC 200mA
          Batteries
          4 x AA rech. batt pack, parent unit (incl.)
          User manual
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Power

          Operating time on battery
          12  hour(s)

