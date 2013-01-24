Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Compact and rechargeable parent unit
Enjoy ultimate freedom and mobility in and around your house with the small, mobile and rechargeable mobile parent unit with belt clip. Roam freely around the house and still hear when your baby needs you. With digital signal confirmation.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Compact and rechargeable parent unit
Enjoy ultimate freedom and mobility in and around your house with the small, mobile and rechargeable mobile parent unit with belt clip. Roam freely around the house and still hear when your baby needs you. With digital signal confirmation.
Compact and rechargeable parent unit
Enjoy ultimate freedom and mobility in and around your house with the small, mobile and rechargeable mobile parent unit with belt clip. Roam freely around the house and still hear when your baby needs you. With digital signal confirmation.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Compact and rechargeable parent unit
Enjoy ultimate freedom and mobility in and around your house with the small, mobile and rechargeable mobile parent unit with belt clip. Roam freely around the house and still hear when your baby needs you. With digital signal confirmation.
Analogue baby monitor
Philips shop price
Total:
Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.
Allows you to freely roam around the house due to the small size, but still hear when your baby needs you.
Soft glow comforts baby if it wakes
Minimum interference from other monitors.
Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise, even with volume off.
Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing.
Ensures secure reception in and around house.
Rechargeable, cordless monitoring anywhere.
The belt clip and neck cord provide hands-free convenience and mobility: clip the parent unit to your belt or wear it around your neck.
Provides the ability to adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation.
Adjust sensitivity of baby unit to suit any situation.
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Accessories
Power