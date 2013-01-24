Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Analogue baby monitor

    SCD468/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Compact and rechargeable parent unit Compact and rechargeable parent unit Compact and rechargeable parent unit
      -{discount-value}

      Analogue baby monitor

      SCD468/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Compact and rechargeable parent unit

      Enjoy ultimate freedom and mobility in and around your house with the small, mobile and rechargeable mobile parent unit with belt clip. Roam freely around the house and still hear when your baby needs you. With digital signal confirmation.

      Analogue baby monitor

      Compact and rechargeable parent unit

      Enjoy ultimate freedom and mobility in and around your house with the small, mobile and rechargeable mobile parent unit with belt clip. Roam freely around the house and still hear when your baby needs you. With digital signal confirmation.

      Compact and rechargeable parent unit

      Enjoy ultimate freedom and mobility in and around your house with the small, mobile and rechargeable mobile parent unit with belt clip. Roam freely around the house and still hear when your baby needs you. With digital signal confirmation.

      Analogue baby monitor

      Compact and rechargeable parent unit

      Enjoy ultimate freedom and mobility in and around your house with the small, mobile and rechargeable mobile parent unit with belt clip. Roam freely around the house and still hear when your baby needs you. With digital signal confirmation.

        Compact and rechargeable parent unit

        with charging stand

        Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

        Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

        Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

        Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

        Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

        Allows you to freely roam around the house due to the small size, but still hear when your baby needs you.

        Soft glow comforts baby if it wakes

        Soft glow comforts baby if it wakes

        Soft glow comforts baby if it wakes

        Minimum interference from other monitors

        Minimum interference from other monitors.

        Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise

        Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise, even with volume off.

        Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing

        Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing.

        Ensures secure reception in and around house

        Ensures secure reception in and around house.

        Rechargeable, cordless monitoring anywhere

        Rechargeable, cordless monitoring anywhere.

        Belt clip and neck cord for hands-free convenience

        The belt clip and neck cord provide hands-free convenience and mobility: clip the parent unit to your belt or wear it around your neck.

        Adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation

        Provides the ability to adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation.

        Adjust sensitivity of baby unit to suit any situation

        Adjust sensitivity of baby unit to suit any situation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          40.675 - 40.690  MHz
          Number of pilot tones
          16
          Pilot tone
          Digital
          Maximum range
          200  m
          Number of channels
          16

        • Convenience

          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adaptor
          2x 9V DC 200mA
          Batteries
          3 x AAA rech. batt pack, parent unit (incl.)
          Belt clip
          Belt clip on parent unit
          User manual
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Power

          Operating time on battery
          12  hour(s)

