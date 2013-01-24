Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Analogue baby monitor

    SCD469/00
      Automatically rings your phone

      Functions as a regular baby monitor. However, there are occasions when you need that extra freedom a regular monitor is unable to provide for example, when you are gardening.With the Dial Up monitor you can easily switch to the dial up mode

      Automatically rings your phone

      Functions as a regular baby monitor. However, there are occasions when you need that extra freedom a regular monitor is unable to provide for example, when you are gardening.With the Dial Up monitor you can easily switch to the dial up mode

        Automatically rings your phone

        Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

        Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

        Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

        Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

        Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

        The rechargeable parent unit gives you a minimum of 24 hours of cordless monitoring with a range of up to 300 m (900 feet).

        For total flexibility

        For total flexibility.

        For reduced interference

        For reduced interference.

        See baby’s sounds even with the volume off

        Sometimes its a great help to 'see' when your baby makes a sound. This row of lights provide you with a clear visual indication.

        Provides the ability to allow you to talk to the baby

        Provides the ability to allow you to hear the baby and talk to the baby.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          40.675 - 40.690 MHz
          Number of pilot tones
          4
          Pilot tone
          Digital
          Maximum range
          200  m
          Number of channels
          4

        • Convenience

          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adaptor
          9V DC 200mA
          Batteries
          4 x AA baby unit not incl.
          Belt clip
          Belt clip on parent unit
          User manual
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery voltage
          4.8  V
          Power supply
          230  V
          Operating time on battery
          12  hour(s)

