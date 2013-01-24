Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Analogue Baby Monitor

    SCD485/01
    Avent
    Avent
    • The essential connection to your baby The essential connection to your baby The essential connection to your baby
      Philips Avent Analogue Baby Monitor

      SCD485/01
      The essential connection to your baby

      Our new range of AVENT Analogue baby monitors give you ultra clear sound with volume control, sound activated lights and link and low battery indicators, so you can be sure that when your baby needs you, you will know.

      Philips Avent Analogue Baby Monitor

      The essential connection to your baby

      Our new range of AVENT Analogue baby monitors give you ultra clear sound with volume control, sound activated lights and link and low battery indicators, so you can be sure that when your baby needs you, you will know. See all benefits

      The essential connection to your baby

      Our new range of AVENT Analogue baby monitors give you ultra clear sound with volume control, sound activated lights and link and low battery indicators, so you can be sure that when your baby needs you, you will know. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Analogue Baby Monitor

      The essential connection to your baby

      Our new range of AVENT Analogue baby monitors give you ultra clear sound with volume control, sound activated lights and link and low battery indicators, so you can be sure that when your baby needs you, you will know. See all benefits

        The essential connection to your baby

        Hear your baby day and night

        • 1 parent unit
        Adjustable channel settings to help eliminate interference

        Adjustable channel settings to help eliminate interference

        40Mhz analogue technology offers adjustable channel settings to help to eliminate interference for a clearer connection to your baby

        Variable volume control to hear every giggle or murmur

        Variable volume control to hear every giggle or murmur

        Adjust the volume of your parent unit so you can hear every tiny giggle, gurgle or hic up. You can also monitor without sound by using the mute function. The sound activated lights will let you know when your baby needs you.

        Stylish, handheld unit with a range of up to 150m

        Stylish, handheld unit with a range of up to 150m

        Stay connected with your baby, even when you are far from the nursery with this stylish, hand held battery operated parent unit with a range up to 150m

        Sound activated lights to keep you aware of baby's sounds

        Sound activated lights to keep you aware of baby's sounds

        Lights are activated when your baby makes a sound, so even with the volume turned down low or on mute, you will know when your baby needs you

        Simple lights and sounds to let you know you are connected

        Simple lights and sounds to let you know you are connected

        A necessity for your reassurance, light and sound indicators will let you know when you are linked and in range, and will remind you when the battery of your parent unit is low, so you won't lose power unexpectedly.

        Easy link extra parent units for ultimate mobility

        Easy link extra parent units for ultimate mobility

        Link more parent units in 2 easy steps, to give you extra mobility in and around your home. Extra parent units sold separately (SCD484)

        Technical Specifications

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

        • Power

          Operating time on battery
          6  hour(s)
          Power supply
          110 - 240  V

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Number of channels
          2

        • Convenience

          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Sound-level lights
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Operating temperature range
          10 - 40  °C

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          40Mhz Analogue

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adaptor
          Yes
          DFU/ user manual
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Storage temperature range
          10 - 40  °C

        • Logistic data

          F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
          200 x 100 x 300  mm

