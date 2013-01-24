Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    DECT baby monitor

    SCD489/00
      Enjoy complete reassurance. With DECT digital technology, you are guaranteed a secure, zero interference connection between you and your baby. For extra peace of mind, monitor your baby’s room temperature from your parent unit.

        Guaranteed zero interference

        With DECT digital technology

        Guarantees zero interference from any other device

        Guarantees zero interference from any other device

        Guarantees zero interference from any other device (other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones). Provides a secure and private connection using data encryption. You will be the only one who can hear your baby and you only hear your own baby.

        Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

        Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

        The rechargeable parent unit gives you a minimum of 24 hours of cordless monitoring with a range of up to 300 m (900 feet).

        Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

        Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

        Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

        Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

        Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

        Allows you to freely roam around the house due to the small size, but still hear when your baby needs you.

        Remotely monitor the baby's room temperature

        Remotely monitor the baby's room temperature for extra comfort and control.

        Provides the ability to allow you to talk back to the baby

        Provides the ability to allow you to talk back to the baby.

        Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise

        Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise, even with volume off.

        Travel pouch for easy storage

        Travel pouch for easy storage while traveling.

        The neck cord provides hands-free convenience and mobility

        The neck cord provides hands-free convenience and mobility: clip the parent unit to your belt or wear it around your neck.

        300 m range ensures secure reception in and around the house

        With a range up to 300 m you are ensured a secure reception in and around the house.

        Comforts the baby in the dark with soothing stars

        Nightlight with soothing stars to comfort your baby.

        Five lullabies soothe baby to sleep

        Five lullabies soothe baby to sleep.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Operating temperature range
          0 .. 40  °C
          Storage temperature range
          -20 .. +60  °C

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          DECT
          Automatic channel selection
          Yes
          Number of channels
          120

        • Convenience

          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Night light
          Yes
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Sound-level lights
          Yes
          System check
          • Battery check light
          • System check alarm
          • System check light
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adaptor
          2x 9VDC, 300mA
          Batteries
          2 x AAA NiMH rechargeable
          Belt clip
          Yes
          Charger
          Charging base for parent unit
          DFU/ user manual
          • Danish/Norwegian
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Greek
          • Italian
          • Portuguese
          • Spanish
          • Swedish

        • Power

          Charging time
          16  hrs
          Power supply
          AC/DC Adapter
          Rechargeable
          No
          Operating time on battery
          12  hour(s)

