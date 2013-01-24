Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    DECT Baby Monitor

    The most reliable connection to your baby
      The most reliable connection to your baby

      Our Avent DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. The most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, a soothing nightlight and lullabies for you and your baby.

        The most reliable connection to your baby

        Complete peace of mind whilst your baby sleeps

        • 100% private connection
        • Night light and lullabies
        • Talkback function
        DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

        DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

        DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

        Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

        Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

        Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity.DECT(Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime.

        Energy saving ECO mode

        Energy saving ECO mode

        Switch on the ECO mode to reduces transmission power in the baby room.In the ECO mode the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.

        Sound level lights indicate if the baby makes noise

        Sound level lights indicate if the baby makes noise

        Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even when the Parent Unit is muted.

        Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

        Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

        The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you make sure that you are always connected to your baby.

        Range up to 330 meters*

        Range up to 330 meters*

        Indoor range up to 50 meters*. Outdoor range up to 330 meters*.

        Rechargeable parent unit

        Rechargeable parent unit

        The rechargeable parent unit enables you to move in and around the home.

        Superior operating time up to 24 hours

        Superior operating time up to 24 hours

        The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless reaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required. However this is depending on the type of batteries used and how often and how long you use the parent unit on batteries.

        Stay connected with talk back

        Stay connected with talk back

        Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one clickof this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.

        Calming & soothing

        Help soothe your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the night light and soft lullabies.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Operating time on battery hour
          24 hours
          Power Supply
          • 120 V (US)
          • 220 - 240 V
          Charging time
          8  hrs

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          DECT
          Number of channels
          120
          Automatic channel selection
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Batteries
          yes
          AC/DC adaptor
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          User manual
          Yes
          Neck cord
          Yes
          Charging base for parent unit
          No

        • Convenience

          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Sound-level lights
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Sensitivity control
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Operating temperature range °C
          10 - 40 °C
          Storage temperature range
          10 - 40  °C

        • Logistic data

          F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
          220 x 156 x 94  mm

        • Features

          DECT Technology
          Yes
          Energy saving Smart ECO mode
          ECO mode
          Sound activation lights
          5 LED lights
          Comforting night light
          Yes
          Lullabies
          Yes
          Volume control and sound activation
          Yes
          Indoor range up to
          50m
          Outdoor range up to
          330 meters
          Talkback function
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • Pregnancy
          • 0 - 6 months

