    Digital Video Baby Monitor

    SCD609
    Extra camera for your growing family
      Digital Video Baby Monitor

      SCD609
      Extra camera for your growing family

      Our Digital Video Baby Monitor technology enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times.

      Digital Video Baby Monitor

      Extra camera for your growing family

      Our Digital Video Baby Monitor technology enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times.

        Extra camera for your growing family

        Day and night vision, anywhere in the home

        • Separate baby unit for SCD610
        150m Range

        150m Range

        Stay connected to your baby in your home with 150m range

        Wall mountable camera

        Wall mountable camera

        Get a great view of your baby. Mount your monitor on the wall using the easy to attach wall mount

        Zoom and Pan

        Zoom and Pan

        See everything your baby is up to with 2x optical pan and zoom

        See your baby day and night

        See your baby day and night

        See your baby day and night. Full colour by day and infra red black and white by night

        Use with up to four cameras

        Use with up to four cameras

        All bases covered. Having more than one camera means you can see your baby from room to room

        Easy install and view

        Easy install and view

        Pair your additional camera to your SCD610 through simple steps in the user interface

        Can be used with the SCD610

        Can be used with the SCD610

        Automatically scroll through all your additional cameras to keep an eye on different rooms in the home or different children

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Power supply
          220-240  V
          Power supply
          120 V (US)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          2.4 Ghz
          Automatic channel selection
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adaptor
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Power on indication
          Yes
          Wall mountable
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • Pregnancy
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

