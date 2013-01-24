Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Digital Video Baby Monitor

    SCD610/01
    The most portable connection to your baby
      Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

      SCD610/01
      The most portable connection to your baby

      Our Digital Video Baby Monitor technology enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

      The most portable connection to your baby

      Our Digital Video Baby Monitor technology enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. See all benefits

        The most portable connection to your baby

        Day and night vision, anywhere in the home

        • Compatible with 4 camera's
        150m Range

        150m Range

        Stay connected to your baby in your home with 150m range

        2.4 inch LCD screen with day and night vision

        2.4 inch LCD screen with day and night vision

        See your baby day and night. Full colour by day and infra red black and white by night

        Automatic channel selection

        Automatic channel selection

        Hear your baby and not anything else. Your monitor simultaneously switches between 120 channels to keep your connection free from any interference

        Automatic screen activation

        Automatic screen activation

        Automatic screen activation when a noise is detected in your baby`s room. Volume and brightness control enables easy viewing of your child

        Compatible with up to four cameras

        Compatible with up to four cameras

        All bases covered. Having more than one camera means you can see your baby from room to room. Can be used with up to four SCD609 Cameras

        Connection and low power indicators

        Connection and low power indicators

        Check that your monitor is connected. A green light shows that it is linked, a flashing red one shows if the connection has dropped off

        Sound level lights

        Sound level lights

        Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even with the Parent Unit is muted

        Wall mountable camera

        Wall mountable camera

        Get a great view of your baby. Mount your monitor on the wall using the easy to attach wall mount

        Zoom and Pan

        Zoom and Pan

        See everything your baby is up to with 2x optical pan and zoom

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Digital Video Technology
          Yes
          Video LCD Screen
          2,4' colour
          Range up to
          150 meters
          Automatic channel selection
          Yes
          Perfect Clear Sound
          Yes
          Private Connection
          Yes
          Overnight use without charging
          Yes
          Low power indication and alert
          Yes
          Connection indicator and alert
          Yes
          Sound level lights
          Yes
          Volume muting and control
          Yes
          Menu Style
          Text
          # Languages
          2
          Voice activation screen
          Yes
          Auto control night vision
          Yes
          Brightness control
          Yes
          Link more than one camera
          4x Cameras
          Adjustable sound sensitivity
          Yes
          Digital zoom
          Yes
          Pan function
          Yes
          Hand Held Parent Unit
          Yes
          Rechargeable Parent Unit
          Yes
          Belt Clip
          Yes
          Neck Cord accessory
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adaptor
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          User manual
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Sound-level lights
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Wall mountable
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • Pregnancy
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        • Power

          Power supply
          220-240  V
          Power supply
          120 V (US)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Automatic channel selection
          Yes
          Frequency band
          2.4 Ghz

