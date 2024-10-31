  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Philips Avent Baby Monitor Connected Baby Camera

      SCD643/26

      Always close to your baby

      Keep an eye on your baby securely and from anywhere with the Philips Avent Connected Baby Camera. Our HD camera, true talkback function and Secure Connect System keeps you linked to your little one from anywhere with the Baby Monitor+ app.

      Always close to your baby

      Reassurance on your baby at home and away

      • Secure Connect System
      • Full HD camera
      • Connect via Baby Monitor+ App
      • Comforting features
      Designed to always keep you connected to baby

      Designed to always keep you connected to baby

      Our very own Secure Connect System uses multiple, encrypted links from baby unit to the app. For a reassuringly robust and private connection.

      Full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom

      Full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom

      Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hic-up with perfect clarity. The baby unit uses a full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom, bringing clear pictures of your little one's room day and night.

      See every wiggle, hear every giggle

      See every wiggle, hear every giggle

      See and hear your little one at home and away with the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app. Using Wi-Fi or mobile internet you can monitor and soothe from anywhere.

      Never too warm or cool, always just right

      Never too warm or cool, always just right

      With high and low temperature alerts the integrated room thermometer helps you keep your little one snug as a bug. Just the right amount of cozy for a perfect rest.

      Peaceful nap times with soothing ambient nightlight

      Peaceful nap times with soothing ambient nightlight

      Give your little one's room a comforting glow with the baby unit's integrated ambient nightlight. Turn it on and off or adjust its glow from the Baby Monitor+ app.

      Capture every precious moment with the app

      Capture every precious moment with the app

      Take pictures of your baby and capture every precious moment of your little one with the Baby Monitor+ app.

      Speak and listen to your little one at the same time

      Speak and listen to your little one at the same time

      No more walkie-talkies! Our baby monitor only uses true talk back, so with the push of a button, you and your baby can hear each other sing, soothe or giggle without interruption.

      Sounds to settle and soothe

      Sounds to settle and soothe

      Choose between 15 soothing tracks from garden birdsong and nighttime nature, to lullabies including Rock-a-Bye Baby. And record your own to play back on demand. After all, what is better than the sound of a parent's voice?

      Manual camera rotation for a complete view of baby's room

      Manual camera rotation for a complete view of baby's room

      The view of the camera can be adjusted horizontally and vertically to view different angles of your baby's room.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        2.4GHz

      • Convenience

        Wall mountable
        Yes
        Video mode
        Yes
        Alerts
        • lost connection
        • temperature
        • sound
        • motion detection
        Background monitoring
        Yes, hear your baby while phone is locked or using other apps

      • Power

        Power Supply
        • 5V 1A AC/DC Adapter
        • Input 100 – 240V / 50 - 60Hz
        Baby camera power source
        Mains only

      • Features

        Adjustable viewing angle
        Manual
        Audio only mode
        Yes
        Auto infrared night vision
        Yes
        Comforting night light
        Yes, incl. timer
        Digital zoom and pan
        Yes
        Talkback function
        Yes, Talk Back (speak and listen at the same time)
        Connection mode
        Wireless app only mode
        Mobile connectivity range
        Unlimited, requires internet connection
        Operating systems (app)
        • iOS 11 and higher
        • Android 6 and higher
        Baby unit camera resolution
        Full HD 1080p
        Lullabies, sounds and white noise
        Yes, incl. timer
        Record personalized sounds
        Yes, via app
        Phone application (app)
        Philips Avent Baby Monitor+
        Room thermometer
        Yes, incl. alert

      • Software Support

        Software updates
        • Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years
        • after the date of purchase

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

