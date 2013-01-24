Home
        Soothes and stimulates

        Creates a comforting wonderland

        The Magic Theatre creates a comforting wonderland in your baby's bedroom. By producing soothing sounds and projecting images on a ceiling or wall you can help your baby gently fall asleep.

        Soothing pre-recorded sounds of nature

        Natural sounds like the sea, a heartbeat and running water are both reassuring and sleep-inducing for your baby. Choose the sound that is most comforting for your baby.

        Projects gently rotating images on the wall or ceiling

        The relaxing movement of the projected images help your child fall asleep while stimulating visual development.

        Adjust the playing time according to your baby's needs

        Set the playing time you like to have by selecting the desired playing time.

        Bring bedtime stories to life by drawing your own slides

        Add a fun dimension to fairy tales and nursery rhymes, and stimulate your child's creativity by creating your own slides with a waterproof pen and the blanks provided.

        6 fascinating slides

        With a choice of high-contrast shapes for newborn baby's, vivid colors and formsfor baby's up to 6 months and more detailed pictures for older baby's, you are provided with slides that stimulate your baby's visual development.

        Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

        The products that comply to the toys standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Complies with
          EU & USA Toy regulation

        • Audio recording

          Pre-recorded sounds
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Gentle fade out of light
          Yes
          Gentle fade out of sound
          Yes
          Number of included slides
          6
          Programmable timers
          5-8-10  minute(s)
          Rotation of images
          Yes
          Spare slides
          2

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          User Manual

        • Power

          Batteries included
          Yes
          Battery type
          AA
          Number of batteries
          4
          Operating time on battery
          4  hour(s)
          Removable/replaceable
          Yes

