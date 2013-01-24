Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Avent Natural baby bottle

    SCF030/01
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding
      -{discount-value}

      Avent Natural baby bottle

      SCF030/01

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avent Natural baby bottle

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avent Natural baby bottle

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Similar products

      See all natural-baby-bottles

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Natural baby bottle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Easy to combine with breastfeeding

        Natural latch on

        • 1 Bottle
        • 4oz/125ml
        • Newborn flow teat
        • 0m+
        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

        The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

        Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

        The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

        Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

        Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

        Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

        Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

        Teats with different flow rates available

        Teats with different flow rates available

        The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby’s tiny hands.

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

        Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

        Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

        Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

        This bottle is BPA free*

        This bottle is BPA free*

        The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

        Technical Specifications

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0-12 months

        • Material

          Bottle
          • Polypropylene
          • BPA free*
          Teat
          • BPA free*
          • Silicone

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • What is included

          Baby Bottle
          1  pcs

        • Functions

          Anti-colic valve
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Bottle use
          • Easy to hold
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean

        • Functions

          Latch on
          • Natural latch on
          • Easy combine breast and bottle
          Teat
          Unique comfort petals, Ultra soft and flexible teat

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
            • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us