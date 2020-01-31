  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

$
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Avent

    ultra air pacifier

    SCF085/04
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • A light, breathable pacifier A light, breathable pacifier A light, breathable pacifier
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent ultra air pacifier

      SCF085/04
      Overall Rating / 5

      A light, breathable pacifier

      Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $12.90

      Philips Avent ultra air pacifier

      A light, breathable pacifier

      Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs. See all benefits

      A light, breathable pacifier

      Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $12.90

      Philips Avent ultra air pacifier

      A light, breathable pacifier

      Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Pacifiers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        ultra air pacifier

        ultra air pacifier

        Total:

        A light, breathable pacifier

        Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

        • Lets your baby’s skin breathe
        • 6-18m
        • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
        • 2-pack
        Lets skin breathe

        Lets skin breathe

        Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

        The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

        The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

        Everything about the ultra air pacifier is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the silky nipple.

        Loved by babies worldwide*

        Loved by babies worldwide*

        When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

        Respects the natural shape of palate, teeth and gums

        Respects the natural shape of palate, teeth and gums

        Look after your little one's oral development with a symmetrical nipple that respects the natural shape of their palate, teeth and gums.

        Sterilize and store in one handy case

        Sterilize and store in one handy case

        The ultra air travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Sterilizer/carrying case
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Can be sterilized
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes
          Easy to clean
          Yes

        • Safety

          BPA-free
          Yes
          Safety ring handle
          Yes

        • What is included

          ultra air pacifier
          2  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
            • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
            • No 1 global pacifier brand

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.