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    • Lets your little one’s skin breathe Lets your little one’s skin breathe Lets your little one’s skin breathe

      Philips Avent ultra air pacifier

      SCF085/04

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Lets your little one’s skin breathe

      Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air pacifier has extra-large airholes to keep your baby's skin dry. Available in various colors and designs.

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      Suggested retail price: $12.90

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      Lets your little one’s skin breathe

      Extra-large airholes for more comfortable soothing

      • Lets your baby’s skin breathe
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      • 6-18m
      Lets baby’s skin breathe

      Lets baby’s skin breathe

      Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.

      Loved by babies worldwide*

      Loved by babies worldwide*

      When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

      Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

      Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

      We choose consciously for silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free of hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

      Natural oral development

      Natural oral development

      Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.

      Natural feel for baby

      Natural feel for baby

      Our textured silicone nipple is designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast.

      Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

      Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

      The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers doubles as a sterilizer. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

      Designed and produced in the Netherlands

      Designed and produced in the Netherlands

      Our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hygiene

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Easy to clean
        Yes

      • Safety

        BPA-free
        Yes
        Safety ring handle
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Sterilizer/carrying case
        Yes

      • What is included

        ultra air pacifier
        2  pcs

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      • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
      • *For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

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