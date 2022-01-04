  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Philips Avent Soothie Soothie

      SCF099/21

      Comfortably fits the natural curves of baby’s face

      Philips Avent Soothie is designed around the natural contours of your baby’s face. Its curved, heart-shaped shield won’t bump into his or her tiny nose. Made from medical grade silicone, Soothie is distributed in hospitals across Europe*

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $14.90

      Comfortably fits the natural curves of baby’s face

      Flexible medical grade silicone

      • One-piece silicone design
      • 0-6m
      • BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      Follows the curves of your baby’s face for enhanced comfort

      Follows the curves of your baby’s face for enhanced comfort

      The special curved, heart-shaped shield is designed to follow the natural curves of your baby’s face, so as to provide maximum comfort without bumping into his or her tiny nose.

      One-piece design, made from 100% medical grade silicone

      One-piece design, made from 100% medical grade silicone

      Soothie has a durable one-piece design, made entirely from flexible medical grade silicone. Our team of experts specially-created it for your newborn baby of 0-6m

      Distributed by hospitals across Europe*

      Distributed by hospitals across Europe*

      The Philips Avent Soothie range is distributed in hospitals all across Europe. It is trusted by doctors and nurses to soothe newborns.

      Orthodontic nipple

      Orthodontic nipple

      Soothie supports the natural oral development of your baby. Its orthodontic nipple – with a symmetrical shape – respects your baby’s palate, teeth and gums.

      Unique design helps you bond with your baby

      Unique design helps you bond with your baby

      It’s uniquely designed so that you can place your finger in the nipple. This enables you create an even stronger bond with your baby, by helping them suckle.

      Design prevents water from getting trapped in the nipple

      Design prevents water from getting trapped in the nipple

      Thanks to its fingerheld design, drops of water don't get trapped in the nipple.

      Sterilize and store in one handy case

      Sterilize and store in one handy case

      Did you know that Soothie travel case can also be used as sterilizer? Add some water and pop it in the microwave for extra hygiene*.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hygiene

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Easy to clean
        Yes

      • Safety

        BPA-free
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Sterilizer/carrying case
        Yes

      • What is included

        Soothie pacifier
        2  pcs

      • All our Soothies have same nipple shape, one-piece design and material, and come with a variety of shield shapes, including those distributed hospitals across Europe
      • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

