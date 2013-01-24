Home
    Philips Avent

    Sealing discs for feeding bottle

    SCF143
    Avent
    Avent
    • Easy milk and food storage Easy milk and food storage Easy milk and food storage
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Sealing discs for feeding bottle

      SCF143

      Easy milk and food storage

      The Philips AVENT sealing discs convert all Philips AVENT feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers. They are compatible with our Natural and Classic bottles and BPA free.

      Easy milk and food storage

      The Philips AVENT sealing discs convert all Philips AVENT feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers. They are compatible with our Natural and Classic bottles and BPA free. See all benefits

      Easy milk and food storage

      The Philips AVENT sealing discs convert all Philips AVENT feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers. They are compatible with our Natural and Classic bottles and BPA free. See all benefits

      The Philips AVENT sealing discs convert all Philips AVENT feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers. They are compatible with our Natural and Classic bottles and BPA free. See all benefits

      Easy milk and food storage

      Ideal for storing and freezing breast milk or food

      • Bottle accessories
      Ideal for freezing breast milk

      Ideal for freezing breast milk

      The sealing disc allow you to store or freeze your precious breast milk, without leaking. Please keep in mind that the sealing disc has to be used with the Philips Avent adapter ring in order to prevent leaking.

      Write date on the disc for storage

      Write date on the disc for storage

      You can write the date of expressing or freezing on the sealing disc. Easily organize your breast milk or baby food.

      Philips Avent sealing discs are BPA free

      Philips Avent sealing discs are BPA free

      Philips Avent sealing discs are made from polpropylene (PP) & thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), two BPA free materials.

      6 sealing discs to store breast milk or food

      Easily store your milk and food in the Philips Avent bottle. Close the bottle with the sealing disc.

      Specification highlights

      • Ease of use

        • Write date on disc
        • Non leakage

      • Easy storage

        Store/freeze milk and food

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        Polpropylene (PP)
        Yes
        Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)
        Yes
        BPA free*
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-6 months

      • Functions

        Ease of use
        • Write date on disc
        • Non leakage
        Easy storage
        Store/freeze milk and food

      • What is included

        Sealing disc for milk storage
        6  pcs

          Discover 
          MyPhilips

          Keep track of your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          Register now

