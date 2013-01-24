Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Freeflow pacifiers

    SCF180/24
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
      Philips Avent Freeflow pacifiers

      SCF180/24
      Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

      Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow pacifier. A curved shield with 6 air holes for extra airflow helps reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development. See all benefits

        Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

        Extra air holes let skin breathe

        • Soothe with the comfort of air
        • 6-18m
        • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
        • 2-pack
        Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

        Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

        Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

        Designed for natural oral development

        Designed for natural oral development

        Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

        Made at our award-winning site in the UK

        Made at our award-winning site in the UK

        You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

        Security handle for easy removal

        Security handle for easy removal

        Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

        Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

        Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

        When the pacifier isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the nipple safe and clean.

        Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

        Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

        Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Freeflow pacifier
          2  pcs

        • Safety

          Safety ring handle
          Yes
          BPA-free
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Can be sterilized
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • No 1 global pacifier brand
            • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
            • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
            • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

