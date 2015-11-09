Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier
Promotes natural suckling and bonding
The Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier gives you an additional way to bond with your little one as our unique one piece design lets you give the comfort of your finger. Made of medical grade silicon, Soothie Shapes is easy to clean.
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Suggested retail price: $11.90
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Promotes natural suckling and bonding Flexible medical grade silicon One piece silicone design 3-18m Orthodontic & BPA-Free 2-pack Distributed in hospitals in the USA
Trusted by healthcare professionals to calm newborns, Soothies are distributed in hospitals in the USA.*
Unique design supports bonding
Soothie Shapes is a little different to our other pacifiers. Its unique shape lets you place your finger in the nipple so you can bond with your baby by helping them suckle.
Designed for natural oral development
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
Made of BPA-free, durable, medical grade silicone
The pacifier is made of BPA-free, durable, yet flexible medical grade silicone.
Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene
Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.
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Hygiene
Can be sterilized
Yes Easy to clean
Yes
Safety
BPA-free
Yes
What is included
Soothie Shapes pacifier
2
pcs
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This soothie has the same shaped nipple and is made of the same material as the US model, but has a different shaped shield. No 1 global pacifier brand For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
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