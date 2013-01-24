Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Promotes natural suckling and bonding
The Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier gives you an additional way to bond with your little one as our unique one piece design lets you give the comfort of your finger. Made of medical grade silicon, Soothie Shapes is easy to clean. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Promotes natural suckling and bonding
The Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier gives you an additional way to bond with your little one as our unique one piece design lets you give the comfort of your finger. Made of medical grade silicon, Soothie Shapes is easy to clean. See all benefits
Promotes natural suckling and bonding
The Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier gives you an additional way to bond with your little one as our unique one piece design lets you give the comfort of your finger. Made of medical grade silicon, Soothie Shapes is easy to clean. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Promotes natural suckling and bonding
The Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier gives you an additional way to bond with your little one as our unique one piece design lets you give the comfort of your finger. Made of medical grade silicon, Soothie Shapes is easy to clean. See all benefits