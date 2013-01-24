Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Avent Teether Elephant

    SCF199/00
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Helps soothe baby's gums during teething
      Avent Teether Elephant

      SCF199/00

      Helps soothe baby’s gums during teething

      The Philips Avent teether is designed to help soothe teething pain. The teether can be cooled in the fridge, which makes it even more soothing for your little one's sore gums during teething

      Helps soothe baby’s gums during teething

      The Philips Avent teether is designed to help soothe teething pain. The teether can be cooled in the fridge, which makes it even more soothing for your little one's sore gums during teething

        Helps soothe baby’s gums during teething

        Reaches front, middle and back teeth

        • 3m+
        • Front, middle and back teeth
        Simply rinse under water or sterilize

        Simply rinse under water or sterilize

        Simply rinse under water or sterilize

        Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

        Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

        BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.

        Lightweight design makes it easy for babies to grasp

        Lightweight design makes it easy for babies to grasp

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Malaysia
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stage
          • 3 months +
          • For front, middle and back

        • Features

          Can be sterilized
          Yes
          Helps soothe teething pain
          Yes
          Hygienic
          Yes
          BPA-Free
          Yes
          Can be cooled
          Yes

        • Material

          Textures and materials
          2

