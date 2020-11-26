Avent Teether Elephant
Helps soothe baby’s gums during teething
The Philips Avent teether is designed to help soothe teething pain. The teether can be cooled in the fridge, which makes it even more soothing for your little one's sore gums during teething
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Helps soothe baby’s gums during teething Reaches front, middle and back teeth 3m+ Front, middle and back teeth Simply rinse under water or sterilize
Simply rinse under water or sterilize
Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free
BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.
Lightweight design makes it easy for babies to grasp
Lightweight design makes it easy for babies to grasp
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Features
Helps soothe teething pain
Yes Can be sterilized
Yes BPA free
Yes Hygienic
Yes Can be cooled
Yes
Country of origin
Malaysia
Yes
Material
Textures and materials
2
Development stages
Stage
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