      For home and car use

      The correct temperature of your baby's milk and food is very important for the baby's health and well-being.

        For home and car use

        special car adapter included

        Car adapter

        A bottle warmer with car adapter that can heat baby's food in the car. This way you can maintain the feeding cycle and routine of your baby even while traveling.

        Temperature control system

        The latest heating technology incorporates a PTC heating element and two sensors ensures the water in the beaker quickly reaches the ideal temperature and maintains it at a safe level that won't burn your baby's mouth with food or milk that is too hot.

        The baby's food never gets too hot

        To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch off ensures the food does not get too hot.

        Graduated temperature control

        To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch off ensures the food does not get too hot.

        Safe cool wall due to double insulation

        With your safety and convenience in mind, the double insulated bottle warmer is designed to be used in every room in the house, not just where a earthed mains socket is available. There are no exposed metal parts that can become live.

        Bottle and jar lifter

        Even short bottles and jars are easily removed from the bottle warmer thanks to the handy lifting handle.

        Click-step temperature setting

        With the Click-step temperature setting you can adjust the setting to suit the different types of food and bottles and jars you want to heat up.

        Fits all bottle and jar types

        The product is designed in such a way that all kind of sizes and shapes of bottles and jars fit in.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Heating time
          8-15 (home-car)  minute(s)
          Safety classification
          Class 2

        • Convenience

          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Fits all bottles
          All baby bottles & jar types
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Ready indicator
          Yes

        • Accessories

          User manual
          Yes

        • Power

          Mains power
          220-240, car adapter 12  V
          Power consumption
          80/90  W

