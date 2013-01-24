Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Electric Steam Sterilizer

    SCF225/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Sterilises 9 bottles for a full day of feeding Sterilises 9 bottles for a full day of feeding Sterilises 9 bottles for a full day of feeding
      -{discount-value}

      Electric Steam Sterilizer

      SCF225/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Sterilises 9 bottles for a full day of feeding

      The new Electric Sterilizer sterilizes 9 bottles in only 10 minutes. The special steaming technology will steam-clean for 3 minutes above 95C in order to be sure all bottles and accessories are completely sterilized.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Electric Steam Sterilizer

      Sterilises 9 bottles for a full day of feeding

      The new Electric Sterilizer sterilizes 9 bottles in only 10 minutes. The special steaming technology will steam-clean for 3 minutes above 95C in order to be sure all bottles and accessories are completely sterilized.

      Sterilises 9 bottles for a full day of feeding

      The new Electric Sterilizer sterilizes 9 bottles in only 10 minutes. The special steaming technology will steam-clean for 3 minutes above 95C in order to be sure all bottles and accessories are completely sterilized.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Electric Steam Sterilizer

      Sterilises 9 bottles for a full day of feeding

      The new Electric Sterilizer sterilizes 9 bottles in only 10 minutes. The special steaming technology will steam-clean for 3 minutes above 95C in order to be sure all bottles and accessories are completely sterilized.

      Similar products

      See all unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Electric Steam Sterilizer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Sterilises 9 bottles for a full day of feeding

        Guaranteed disinfection in 10 minutes

        Cord storage

        Cord storage

        Save space with the handy cord storage system.

        Steam-cleans 9 large bottles or 6 wide-neck bottles

        Steam-cleans 9 large bottles or 6 wide-neck bottles

        Centre pillar for screw rings

        Centre pillar for screw rings

        Automatic shut-off and overheat protection

        Automatic shut-off and overheat protection

        Guaranteed disinfection by steaming technology

        Complete Sterilisation does not mean sterilisation according to clinical standards.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          650 W
          Sterilization Time
          10 minutes
          Water capacity
          90 ml
          Switch
          Automatic shut-off

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us