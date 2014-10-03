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    • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

      Philips Avent Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit

      SCF251/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

      Our new Natural bottle to cup trainer kit helps your baby transit from bottle drinking to their first cup easily. With the soft touch grips, your baby will be able to hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar nipple.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $17.90

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      Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit
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      Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

      • Natural
      • 150ml / 5oz
      • 4m+
      • 3 hole Medium Flow
      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      .

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

      Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

      Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        6  pcs

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone

      • What is included

        Bottle to 1st trainer cup
        1  pcs
        Snap-on hygienic cap
        1  pcs
        Soft, Medium Flow Nipple
        1  pcs
        Size
        150ml / 5oz

      • Development stages

        Stage
        4 months +

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