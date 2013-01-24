Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit

    • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
      Philips Avent Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit

      SCF251/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

      Our new Natural bottle to cup trainer kit helps your baby transit from bottle drinking to their first cup easily. With the soft touch grips, your baby will be able to hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar nipple. See all benefits

        Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

        • Natural
        • 150ml / 5oz
        • 4m+
        • 3 hole Medium Flow
        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

        Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

        This cup is made from BPA free material

        This cup is made from BPA free material

        This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

        Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

        Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

        Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Bottle to 1st trainer cup
          1  pcs
          Snap-on hygienic cap
          1  pcs
          Soft, Medium Flow Nipple
          1  pcs
          Size
          150ml / 5oz

        • Development stages

          Stage
          4 months +

        • Country of origin

          Indonesia
          Yes

        • Material

          Bottle
          • BPA free*
          • Polypropylene
          Nipple
          • BPA free*
          • Silicone

        • Weight and dimensions

          No. of F-boxes in A-box
          6  pcs

