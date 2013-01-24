Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

    SCF255/32
    Avent
      The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Express Bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minuts.

      Warms quickly and evenly

      The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Express Bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minuts. See all benefits

        Warms quickly and evenly

        Gently heats in 4 minutes

        • 220-240V
        Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

        Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

        Fast and easy to use

        Just add water and select setting. Warms 125 ml/ 4 oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes.

        Heats gently and evenly

        No hot spots so safe for your baby.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight
          570  g
          Dimensions
          138 (H), 132 (W), 144 (L)  mm

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Bottle and baby food warmer
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

