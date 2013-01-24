Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Philips Avent

    Digital Bottle Warmer

    SCF260/34
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Fast, intelligent warming Fast, intelligent warming Fast, intelligent warming
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer

      SCF260/34
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Fast, intelligent warming

      The Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm your baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer

      Fast, intelligent warming

      The Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm your baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest. See all benefits

      Fast, intelligent warming

      The Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm your baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer

      Fast, intelligent warming

      The Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm your baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-warmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Digital Bottle Warmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fast, intelligent warming

        Ultra fast, multiple warming options

        • 220-240V
        Automatically calculates warming time

        Automatically calculates warming time

        The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer automatically calculates the required warming time according to the type of feed, the quantity of feed and the starting temperature. Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means that there is no risk of overheating.

        Controlled steam heats quickly and evenly

        Controlled steam heats quickly and evenly

        The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer allows you to heat your baby's feed quickly and evenly. It warms 4oz / 125ml of milk at room temperature in less than 2 minutes.

        Easy to use digital display

        Easy to use digital display

        The digital display on the Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer is very easy to use. It keeps you informed throughout the warming cycle and will let you know when your feed is ready.

        Heats milk and baby food from multiple starting temperatures

        Heats milk and baby food from multiple starting temperatures

        The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer can be used for milk and baby food at room temperature, from the fridge, and even from the freezer. It fits Philips Avent Bottles, Magic Cups, and baby food jars.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stage
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        • Power

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • What is included

          Bottle and baby food warmer
          1  pcs

        • Compatibility

          Compatible with:
          All Philips AVENT Bottles, Magic Cups, and baby food jars. Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Bottle not included with this product
              • * Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              Maestro - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns
              About Philips
              Contact us