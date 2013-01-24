Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Fast, intelligent warming
The Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm your baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast, intelligent warming
The Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm your baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest. See all benefits
Fast, intelligent warming
The Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm your baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast, intelligent warming
The Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm your baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest. See all benefits
The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer automatically calculates the required warming time according to the type of feed, the quantity of feed and the starting temperature. Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means that there is no risk of overheating.
The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer allows you to heat your baby's feed quickly and evenly. It warms 4oz / 125ml of milk at room temperature in less than 2 minutes.
The digital display on the Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer is very easy to use. It keeps you informed throughout the warming cycle and will let you know when your feed is ready.
The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer can be used for milk and baby food at room temperature, from the fridge, and even from the freezer. It fits Philips Avent Bottles, Magic Cups, and baby food jars.
Power
Country of origin
What is included
Development stages
Compatibility