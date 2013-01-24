Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Philips Avent

    Digital Steam Sterilizer

    SCF276/42
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Always ready when you are Always ready when you are Always ready when you are
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer

      SCF276/42
      Overall Rating / 5

      Always ready when you are

      The Philips AVENT Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer

      Always ready when you are

      The Philips AVENT Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day. See all benefits

      Always ready when you are

      The Philips AVENT Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer

      Always ready when you are

      The Philips AVENT Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-sterilizers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Digital Steam Sterilizer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Always ready when you are

        Advanced technology for 24 hour sterilization

        • 220-240V
        Advanced digital display and sound alerts

        Advanced digital display and sound alerts

        The display and sound alerts tell you when sterilization is complete and how long items will remain sterile. The display also lets you know when you have filled the sterilizer with too little or too much water, so you can always be sure that sterilizing has been completed accurately and reliably.

        Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 6 min.

        Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 6 min.

        The advantage of steam sterilization is that it is much quicker (and safer) than the traditional method of boiling bottles in a pan on the stove. The Digital Sterilizer takes as little as 6 minutes to sterilize a full load of 6 bottles, nipples, and dome caps.

        Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

        Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

        The sterilizer has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and nipples much easier.

        Just add water, load, and select the mode

        Just add water, load, and select the mode

        Aside from its advanced functionality, the Digital Sterilizer is simple and straightforward to use. Just add water, load the sterilizer with your bottles, breast pump, or accessories, and select the mode. Mode 1 lets you run a single sterilizing cycle, which is useful when you want to take all the items out in one go. Mode 2 is for 24 hour sterilizing, which is very convenient when you want to leave the items in the sterilizer overnight or when you want to take out only one bottle for every feed. No matter what your routine will be, this sterilizer will make the daily sterilizing chore easier.

        Keeps contents sterile day and night

        Keeps contents sterile day and night

        This advanced sterilizer makes sure you always have a sterile bottle at hand by keeping contents sterile for 24 hours. It will automatically re-sterilize the contents every 6 hours. With the handy pause button you can also add or remove items at any time and the Digital Sterilizer will automatically re-sterilize the contents.

        Extra protection through natural steam sterilization

        Sterilizing is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Sterilizer uses the hospital method of steam sterilization, which is quick, easy, and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          320 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
          Weight
          1.609  kg

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Tongs
          1  pcs
          Measuring jug
          1  pcs

        • Power

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Bottle not included with this product

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              Maestro - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns
              About Philips
              Contact us