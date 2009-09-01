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    • Always ready when you are Always ready when you are Always ready when you are
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      Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer

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      Always ready when you are

      The Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.

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      Always ready when you are

      Advanced technology for 24 hour sterilization

      • 220-240V
      Advanced digital display and sound alerts

      Advanced digital display and sound alerts

      The display and sound alerts tell you when sterilization is complete and how long items will remain sterile. The display also lets you know when you have filled the sterilizer with too little or too much water, so you can always be sure that sterilizing has been completed accurately and reliably.

      Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 6 min.

      Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 6 min.

      The advantage of steam sterilization is that it is much quicker (and safer) than the traditional method of boiling bottles in a pan on the stove. The Digital Sterilizer takes as little as 6 minutes to sterilize a full load of 6 bottles, nipples, and dome caps.

      Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

      Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

      The sterilizer has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and nipples much easier.

      Just add water, load, and select the mode

      Just add water, load, and select the mode

      Aside from its advanced functionality, the Digital Sterilizer is simple and straightforward to use. Just add water, load the sterilizer with your bottles, breast pump, or accessories, and select the mode. Mode 1 lets you run a single sterilizing cycle, which is useful when you want to take all the items out in one go. Mode 2 is for 24 hour sterilizing, which is very convenient when you want to leave the items in the sterilizer overnight or when you want to take out only one bottle for every feed. No matter what your routine will be, this sterilizer will make the daily sterilizing chore easier.

      Keeps contents sterile day and night

      Keeps contents sterile day and night

      This advanced sterilizer makes sure you always have a sterile bottle at hand by keeping contents sterile for 24 hours. It will automatically re-sterilize the contents every 6 hours. With the handy pause button you can also add or remove items at any time and the Digital Sterilizer will automatically re-sterilize the contents.

      Extra protection through natural steam sterilization

      Sterilizing is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Sterilizer uses the hospital method of steam sterilization, which is quick, easy, and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        320 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
        Weight
        1.609  kg

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1  pcs
        Measuring jug
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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