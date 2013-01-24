Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Avent Microwave steam sterilizer

    SCF282
    Avent
      The Philips Avent microwave steam sterilizer is a great choice for fast, effective sterilizing at home or away. Up to 4 Philips Avent bottles or products can be sterilized at once, with 99.9% of germs killed in just 2 minutes.

        Fast microwave steam sterilizer

        For use at home or away

        • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
        • Sterilizes in 2 minutes
        • Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles
        • Fits most microwaves
        Microwave steam sterilizer ready in just 2 minutes

        Microwave steam sterilizer ready in just 2 minutes

        The microwave steam sterilizer can be used to sterilize baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave, of course. 2 minutes at 1200-1850W, 4 minutes at 850-1100W, 6 minutes at 500-800W.

        Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

        Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

        The microwave steam sterilizer is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

        Contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours

        Contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours

        Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

        Sterilizes standard neck and wide neck baby bottles

        Sterilizes standard neck and wide neck baby bottles

        The sterilizer sterilizes standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. Up to 4 Philips Avent baby bottles can be sterilized at once.

        Lightweight design for sterile baby bottles on the go

        Lightweight design for sterile baby bottles on the go

        The sterilizer's lightweight and compact design makes it easy to take along with you wherever you go - holidays, visits to relatives etc. Now you can always have sterilized baby bottles and other products within easy reach.

        Fits most microwaves on the market

        Fits most microwaves on the market

        The microwave steam sterilizer has been designed to fit practically all microwaves on the market, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile wherever you are.

        Stay cool safety clips to keep lid secure

        Stay cool safety clips to keep lid secure

        The microwave steam sterilizer has stay cool safety clips to keep the lid secure. This ensures you can remove the sterilizer safely from the microwave, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile and preventing the possibility of burning.

        Sterilizes pumps, soothers, cutlery as well as baby bottles

        The sterilizer can be used to sterilize breast pumps, soothers, cutlery and other products as well as baby bottles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          England

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

        • Technical specifications

          Water capacity
          200ml

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight
          740  g
          Dimensions
          166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm

        • What is included

          Microwave steam sterilizer
          1  pcs
          Tongs
          1  pcs

        • What is included

          PP bottle 4oz/ 125ml
          1  pcs
          Transparent soother 0-6 months
          1  pcs

        • Technical specifications

          Sterilization time
          2 min at 1200-1850W, 4 min at 850-1100W, 6 min at 500-800W

