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    • Fast microwave steam sterilizer Fast microwave steam sterilizer Fast microwave steam sterilizer

      Avent Microwave steam sterilizer

      SCF282

      Fast microwave steam sterilizer

      The Philips Avent microwave steam sterilizer is a great choice for fast, effective sterilizing at home or away. Up to 4 Philips Avent bottles or products can be sterilized at once, with 99.9% of germs killed in just 2 minutes.

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      Fast microwave steam sterilizer

      For use at home or away

      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Sterilizes in 2 minutes
      • Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles
      • Fits most microwaves
      Microwave steam sterilizer ready in just 2 minutes

      Microwave steam sterilizer ready in just 2 minutes

      The microwave steam sterilizer can be used to sterilize baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave, of course. 2 minutes at 1200-1850W, 4 minutes at 850-1100W, 6 minutes at 500-800W.

      Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

      Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

      The microwave steam sterilizer is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

      Contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours

      Contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours

      Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Sterilizes standard neck and wide neck baby bottles

      Sterilizes standard neck and wide neck baby bottles

      The sterilizer sterilizes standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. Up to 4 Philips Avent baby bottles can be sterilized at once.

      Lightweight design for sterile baby bottles on the go

      Lightweight design for sterile baby bottles on the go

      The sterilizer's lightweight and compact design makes it easy to take along with you wherever you go - holidays, visits to relatives etc. Now you can always have sterilized baby bottles and other products within easy reach.

      Fits most microwaves on the market

      Fits most microwaves on the market

      The microwave steam sterilizer has been designed to fit practically all microwaves on the market, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile wherever you are.

      Stay cool safety clips to keep lid secure

      Stay cool safety clips to keep lid secure

      The microwave steam sterilizer has stay cool safety clips to keep the lid secure. This ensures you can remove the sterilizer safely from the microwave, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile and preventing the possibility of burning.

      Sterilizes pumps, soothers, cutlery as well as baby bottles

      The sterilizer can be used to sterilize breast pumps, soothers, cutlery and other products as well as baby bottles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Sterilization time
        2 min at 1200-1850W, 4 min at 850-1100W, 6 min at 500-800W
        Water capacity
        200ml

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm
        Weight
        740  g

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        England

      • What is included

        Microwave steam sterilizer
        1  pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs
        PP bottle 4oz/ 125ml
        1  pcs
        Transparent soother 0-6 months
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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