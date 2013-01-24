Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    SCF284/02
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Convenient and effective sterilization Convenient and effective sterilization Convenient and effective sterilization
      -{discount-value}

      Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

      SCF284/02

      Convenient and effective sterilization

      With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it’s a few small items or a full load.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

      Convenient and effective sterilization

      With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it’s a few small items or a full load.

      Convenient and effective sterilization

      With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it’s a few small items or a full load.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

      Convenient and effective sterilization

      With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it’s a few small items or a full load.

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-sterilizers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Convenient and effective sterilization

        Flexible, easy loading

        • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
        • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
        • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
        • Adjustable 3-in-1 design
        3-in-1 modular sterilizer design

        3-in-1 modular sterilizer design

        The sterilizer's unique modular design enables you to fit the bottles and accessories flexibly, and organize them easily. Thus loading and unloading are very convenient. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.

        Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

        Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

        The sterilizer will keep its contents - baby bottles, breast pumps etc - sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

        Spacious design

        Spacious design

        Holds up to six 330 ml / 11oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilized at once.

        Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

        The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Turkey

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          50-60Hz

        • Power

          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          290 x 160 x 150 (w x d x h)  mm
          Weight
          1.5  kg

        • What is included

          Tongs
          1  pcs

        • Technical specifications

          Power consumption
          650  W
          Safety Classification
          Class 1

        • Material

          Polypropylene
          Yes

        • What is included

          Electric steam sterilizer
          1 piece

        • Compatibility

          Philips-Avent range compatible
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us