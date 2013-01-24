Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    ultra air pacifier

    SCF344/22
    Avent
    Avent
    • A light, breathable pacifier A light, breathable pacifier A light, breathable pacifier
      Philips Avent ultra air pacifier

      SCF344/22
      A light, breathable pacifier

      Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs. See all benefits

        A light, breathable pacifier

        Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

        • Lets your baby’s skin breathe
        • 6-18m
        • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
        • 2-pack
        4 extra large air holes

        4 extra large air holes

        ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.

        Skin stays drier while soothing

        Skin stays drier while soothing

        Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this pacifier's breathable design which creates a maximum air flow.

        Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

        Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

        The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.

        98% of babies accept our ultra air pacifier*

        98% of babies accept our ultra air pacifier*

        Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples and on average 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

        Textured, silky nipple for soothing comfort

        Textured, silky nipple for soothing comfort

        This pacifier’s silky, textured silicone nipple soothes and comforts your little one.

        Designed for natural oral development

        Designed for natural oral development

        Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

        Sterilize and store in one handy case

        Sterilize and store in one handy case

        The ultra air travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          ultra air pacifier
          2  pcs

        • Accessories included

          Sterilizer/carrying case
          Yes

        • Safety

          Safety ring handle
          Yes
          BPA-free
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Can be sterilized
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes

            2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
            For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
            No 1 global pacifier brand
            2014 Manufacturer of the Year

