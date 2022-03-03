  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Philips Avent Ultra air

    Pacifier

    SCF376/11
    Avent
    Lets your little one's skin breathe
      Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. It has a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it when the lights are out. Available in various colors and designs. See all benefits

        • 0-6m
        Let’s baby’s skin breathe

        Let’s baby’s skin breathe

        Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.

        Long lasting glow-in-the-dark

        Long lasting glow-in-the-dark

        Use ultra air's glow in the dark button to find your baby's pacifier quickly without having to switch on the lights

        Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

        Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

        We choose consciously for silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since its a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free of hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

        Natural oral development

        Natural oral development

        Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.

        Natural feel for baby

        Natural feel for baby

        Our textured silicone nipple is designed to mimic the feel of moms breast.

        Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

        Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

        The travel case, that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers, doubles as a sterilizer. All you need to do, is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that It's clean for the next use.

        Designed and produced in the Netherlands

        Designed and produced in the Netherlands

        Our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.

        Technical Specifications

        • Hygiene

          Can be sterilized
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes
          Easy to clean
          Yes

        • Safety

          BPA-free
          Yes
          Safety ring handle
          Yes

        • Accessories included

          Sterilizer/carrying case
          Yes

        • What is included

          ultra air pacifier
          2  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
            • *For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.

